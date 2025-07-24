Deployable Energy Joins Texas Nuclear Alliance
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes as a member Deployable Energy, a technology company providing reliable energy solutions through nuclear batteries.
Austin, TX, July 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes as a member Deployable Energy, a technology company providing reliable energy solutions through nuclear batteries.
"Deployable Energy is unlocking nuclear’s potential with cutting-edge technology that promises affordable, abundant, deployable and scalable power,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “As Texas and the nation face growing energy demands, this kind of bold nuclear innovation is exactly what we need to secure our energy future.”
“Deployable Energy is honored to join the Texas Nuclear Alliance at this pivotal moment for nuclear energy advancement,” said Bobby Gallagher, CEO of Deployable Energy. “TNA’s leadership and relentless momentum are solidifying Texas as the epicenter of the new nuclear renaissance. We look forward to collaborating closely with TNA to deploy our Unity Nuclear Battery and drive the next generation of clean, reliable power.”
About Deployable Energy
Deployable Energy is a pioneering energy technology company focused on delivering compact, transportable nuclear batteries to rapidly and affordably power the world. Its flagship product, the 1 MW Unity Nuclear Battery, is a factory-built, plug-and-play power system that fits in a standard 20-foot shipping container and outperforms diesel on both cost and performance. Designed for critical use cases, ranging from data centers and mining to remote communities and maritime operations, Deployable Energy is on a mission to deploy 100,000 units by 2040 at a delivered cost of 5 cents per kilowatt-hour, radically expanding access to clean, reliable, and decentralized power worldwide. To learn more, visit www.deployable.energy.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
Lauren Clay
512-567-7604
www.texasnuclearalliance.org
