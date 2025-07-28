ALTbasketball, Inc. Launches Both the "ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept" to be Promoted to the NBA as and the Development of Professional League w/ Lower Rims for Women
Louisville, KY, July 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, ALTbasketball, Inc. announces the origination of the “ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept” for the game of basketball. This concept is identified as a reduction of rim size to lesser than the traditional 18” diameter rim for play.
The “ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept” is being promoted to the National Basketball Association (NBA), to support in entertainment and player/fan engagement considerations.
Additionally, ALTbasketball, Inc. is announcing the development of the company’s new professional, national women’s basketball league, featuring the ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept and addi lower than the traditional 10’ in height.
The women’s game being played on a “lower rim” is on record as early as 2012, being requested by Geno Auriemma, the Winningest NCAA Women’s basketball coach.
ALTbasketball, a Delaware corporation, with operations in Louisville, KY, is led by Founder, Nick Lopez, former youth boys and girls basketball coach and trainer.
ALTbasketball, Inc. is promoting the “ALTbasketball Smaller Rim Concept” via website, social media and basketball events for the general public to review.
“ALTbasketball’s national professional women’s league is designed to be sustainable in itself… but actually it’s only the start of the ‘Growth and Sustainability Flywheel.’ The league will be the driving force behind increasing the interest and demand in female youth basketball which will in turn demand significant infrastructure changes nationwide including new courts specific to the ALTbasketball women’s game,” said Nick Lopez, Founder of ALTbasketball.
With the announcement of ALTbasketball, the company cites it now advances to “Phase 1,” the “Attention Phase” where concept is to be proven viable by sourcing the crowd and verifying support through testimonials and social sharing.
Once the fan demand is verified, ALTbasketball cites that sponsors will be onboarded, and the league will initiate in the next phase, identified as the “Entertainment Phase” where players will be established.
In the Entertainment Phase, ALTbasketball will facilitate try-outs in multiple states, with a model inspired by the AND 1 Mixtape Tour. ALTbasketball promotes that they will be “scouting, elevating, supporting and developing new stars of the game.”
“ALTbasketball is reverse engineered to give the fans what they want. The focus is not foremost on the player experience, but rather the fans and their specific interest. Fortunately, the economics suggest that where there is fan interest, money will flow. And where money flows, when a league is not restricted by legacy infrastructure, or bottlenecks of status quo thinking… it may be possible to scale, and scale big,” said Nick Lopez, Founder of ALTbasketball.
To learn more, Start Here at altbasketball.com or contact press@altbasketball.com
Bunyasaranand, Kimie. "Geno Auriemma wants lower rim to improve women's basketball” *ESPN* October, 23, 2012, https://www.si.com/si-wire/2012/10/23/geno-auriemma-lower-rim-ncaa-womens-basketball
Wilco, Daniel. “Women's college basketball coaches with the most wins in DI history” *NCAA* April, 10, 2025,
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-women/article/2024-11-20/winningest-coaches-womens-college-basketball-history
To learn more, Start Here at altbasketball.com or contact press@altbasketball.com
Contact
Nick Lopez
(844) 737-1459
altbasketball.com
