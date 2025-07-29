Why CRM for Jira? Inside the Growing Demand for CRM for Jira.
As more companies look to unify sales, support, and delivery, Mria Labs examines why CRM for Jira is becoming a top priority and why existing tools aren’t enough.
New York, NY, July 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Across industries, teams are asking the same question: Can we manage our customers in Jira? The rise in that question marks a shift in how modern organizations approach customer relationship management and has sparked growing demand for a purpose-built CRM for Jira.
According to Mria Labs, the company behind the upcoming Mria CRM for Jira, this is more than a tooling question. It reflects a deeper shift toward cross-functional alignment. Teams are tired of syncing between systems. They want to collaborate around customer data in the same place where work already happens.
“Jira is the system of record for delivery and operations,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Mria Labs. “But the moment customer conversations begin, teams are forced to leave it. That gap is what Mria CRM for Jira is meant to close.”
The Real Shift Behind CRM for Jira
The growing interest in CRM for Jira isn’t just about convenience. Mria Labs points to several systemic reasons why companies are moving toward it:
- Sales is no longer a silo. Deals increasingly require input from support, product, and engineering. That collaboration already happens in Jira.
- CRMs aren’t the workflow engine. Jira drives day-to-day execution. Teams don’t want to force fit workflows into external CRMs.
- CRM adoption is broken. Many CRM rollouts fail not due to poor features, but due to low adoption. Jira already has engagement. Teams just need CRM functionality that feels native.
For years, the solution has been to integrate Jira with a CRM system. But those integrations often come at a cost: sync issues, fragmented data, and disconnected teams.
“You can’t patch collaboration with automation,” said Anton Storozhuk. “Teams end up building glue between tools instead of working as one.”
CRM Built Where the Work Happens
Mria CRM for Jira, currently in development, is the company’s answer to this growing demand. Instead of forcing Jira to sync with a separate system, it brings full CRM functionality inside Jira itself, so teams can manage contacts, companies, pipelines, and activities without switching tools.
This approach is particularly attractive for companies that already rely on Jira to coordinate sales handoffs, delivery, support, or customer success. With Mria CRM, those functions can all operate in one system, reducing friction and improving visibility across the entire customer journey.
The product is scheduled to launch in Fall 2025.
About Mria Labs
Mria Labs is a new Atlassian Marketplace partner founded by Anton Storozhuk, Founder of Alpha Serve (acquired by Tempo Software in 2024). Leveraging deep experience in building enterprise‑grade apps for Jira, Mria Labs brings refined expertise and proven technical leadership to the Marketplace.
As a fresh Atlassian Marketplace partner, Mria Labs is committed to providing purpose‑built, Jira‑native solutions. Its flagship product, Mria CRM for Jira, is engineered to meet the growing demand for in‑Jira customer relationship management delivering seamless collaboration, unified workflows, and full CRM functionality directly inside Jira.
According to Mria Labs, the company behind the upcoming Mria CRM for Jira, this is more than a tooling question. It reflects a deeper shift toward cross-functional alignment. Teams are tired of syncing between systems. They want to collaborate around customer data in the same place where work already happens.
“Jira is the system of record for delivery and operations,” said Anton Storozhuk, CEO of Mria Labs. “But the moment customer conversations begin, teams are forced to leave it. That gap is what Mria CRM for Jira is meant to close.”
The Real Shift Behind CRM for Jira
The growing interest in CRM for Jira isn’t just about convenience. Mria Labs points to several systemic reasons why companies are moving toward it:
- Sales is no longer a silo. Deals increasingly require input from support, product, and engineering. That collaboration already happens in Jira.
- CRMs aren’t the workflow engine. Jira drives day-to-day execution. Teams don’t want to force fit workflows into external CRMs.
- CRM adoption is broken. Many CRM rollouts fail not due to poor features, but due to low adoption. Jira already has engagement. Teams just need CRM functionality that feels native.
For years, the solution has been to integrate Jira with a CRM system. But those integrations often come at a cost: sync issues, fragmented data, and disconnected teams.
“You can’t patch collaboration with automation,” said Anton Storozhuk. “Teams end up building glue between tools instead of working as one.”
CRM Built Where the Work Happens
Mria CRM for Jira, currently in development, is the company’s answer to this growing demand. Instead of forcing Jira to sync with a separate system, it brings full CRM functionality inside Jira itself, so teams can manage contacts, companies, pipelines, and activities without switching tools.
This approach is particularly attractive for companies that already rely on Jira to coordinate sales handoffs, delivery, support, or customer success. With Mria CRM, those functions can all operate in one system, reducing friction and improving visibility across the entire customer journey.
The product is scheduled to launch in Fall 2025.
About Mria Labs
Mria Labs is a new Atlassian Marketplace partner founded by Anton Storozhuk, Founder of Alpha Serve (acquired by Tempo Software in 2024). Leveraging deep experience in building enterprise‑grade apps for Jira, Mria Labs brings refined expertise and proven technical leadership to the Marketplace.
As a fresh Atlassian Marketplace partner, Mria Labs is committed to providing purpose‑built, Jira‑native solutions. Its flagship product, Mria CRM for Jira, is engineered to meet the growing demand for in‑Jira customer relationship management delivering seamless collaboration, unified workflows, and full CRM functionality directly inside Jira.
Contact
Mria Labs Inc.Contact
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Anton Storozhuk
+1 302-487-0988
https://mriacrm.com
Categories