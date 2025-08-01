Image360, Burlington, WA, Rebrands as Skagit Sign Co. to Reflect Local Commitment and Expanded Services
Burlington, WA, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Skagit Sign Co., formerly known as Image360 – Burlington, WA, is proud to announce its official rebranding. The new name highlights the company’s deep roots in the Skagit Valley and its continued mission to provide exceptional signage, graphics, and visual marketing solutions to the community.
Originally established in 2013, the business has grown alongside the community it serves. Owners Anthony and Tina Asp recognized the need for a brand that better reflects their connection to the region and the evolving scope of their services. “Rebranding to Skagit Sign Co. brings our identity in line with who we are and where we’ve lived and worked for over a decade,” said Anthony Asp. “It’s more than a name change, it’s our commitment to being the Skagit Valley’s go‑to partner for impactful visual solutions.”
Over the years, the team has built a strong reputation for creative design, quality fabrication, and outstanding customer service. The rebranding reinforces their local identity while also signaling the company’s broadened offerings. In addition to high-quality indoor and outdoor signage, vehicle graphics, and promotional products, Skagit Sign Co. now provides expanded services including branded environments and complete visual marketing support. Their new name and look represent a renewed focus on being a true community partner, helping local businesses and organizations stand out in meaningful ways.
“Our customers are our neighbors, and Skagit Sign Co. reflects that closeness,” added Tina Asp. “This transition lets us honor our shared local story while offering more signage, vehicle graphics, promotional items, and branded environments tailored to community needs.”
While the name may be new, clients can expect the same dedicated team, high standards, and personalized service that have always been the foundation of the company. With this evolution, Skagit Sign Co. is excited to move forward with a stronger identity that matches both their roots and their future.
For more information or to request a custom quote, visit their new website at https://skagitsignco.com.
Originally established in 2013, the business has grown alongside the community it serves. Owners Anthony and Tina Asp recognized the need for a brand that better reflects their connection to the region and the evolving scope of their services. “Rebranding to Skagit Sign Co. brings our identity in line with who we are and where we’ve lived and worked for over a decade,” said Anthony Asp. “It’s more than a name change, it’s our commitment to being the Skagit Valley’s go‑to partner for impactful visual solutions.”
Over the years, the team has built a strong reputation for creative design, quality fabrication, and outstanding customer service. The rebranding reinforces their local identity while also signaling the company’s broadened offerings. In addition to high-quality indoor and outdoor signage, vehicle graphics, and promotional products, Skagit Sign Co. now provides expanded services including branded environments and complete visual marketing support. Their new name and look represent a renewed focus on being a true community partner, helping local businesses and organizations stand out in meaningful ways.
“Our customers are our neighbors, and Skagit Sign Co. reflects that closeness,” added Tina Asp. “This transition lets us honor our shared local story while offering more signage, vehicle graphics, promotional items, and branded environments tailored to community needs.”
While the name may be new, clients can expect the same dedicated team, high standards, and personalized service that have always been the foundation of the company. With this evolution, Skagit Sign Co. is excited to move forward with a stronger identity that matches both their roots and their future.
For more information or to request a custom quote, visit their new website at https://skagitsignco.com.
Contact
Skagit Sign Co.Contact
Anthony Asp
(360) 855-5105
https://skagitsignco.com
Anthony Asp
(360) 855-5105
https://skagitsignco.com
Multimedia
Categories