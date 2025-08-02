Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Alpharetta Midway
Alpharetta, GA, August 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Alpharetta - Midway, which prepares to open on August 15. Owner Shweta Singh has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Alpharetta - Midway, GA area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Georgia with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Schweta explined that she wanted to open a learning center because education has always been a big part of her life. She comes from a family of teachers, and growing up, she saw how much of a difference a good teacher can make in a child’s life. Shweta truly believes that giving kids the right support at a young age can shape their future in powerful ways. She went on to say that she is deeply passionate about helping children learn and grow, and she wants to create a place where they feel supported, challenged, and excited to learn.
One of Shwetas biggest concerns is that children today are spending too much time on screens and not enough time building strong academic foundations. With so much digital content and distractions, it’s easy for kids to lose focus on the basics like reading, writing, and math. Shweta explained that another concern she has is that tools like ChatGPT and other AI technologies, while helpful, might lead to kids relying on quick answers instead of truly understanding the concepts. She believes it’s more important than ever to give children structured, in-person learning experiences that help them think deeply, solve problems, and develop confidence in their own abilities.
Shweta would like potential parents and students to know that her learning center is built with care, passion, and a deep belief in the power of education. Shweta explained that her programs focus on building strong foundations in a fun and engaging way, and said that she is backed by a proven system that works.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Apharetta - Midway can improve the academic performance of your child, call (470) 223-0000 or email midway@bestbrains.com.
