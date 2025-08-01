Statement from Melanie L. Campbell, President & CEO, NCBCP and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable on the 60th Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid
Washington, DC, August 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- July 30 marks the 60th anniversary of the signing of Medicare and Medicaid into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson; two of the most transformative healthcare programs in American history. For six decades, these lifelines have ensured access to health care for our nation’s most vulnerable communities, seniors, low-income families, children, people with disabilities, and millions of Black and underserved Americans who would otherwise be left behind.
On this historic milestone, the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) and Black Women’s Roundtable honor the vision and commitment that brought these programs to life. We also sound the alarm on recent and dangerous efforts to undermine them through harmful federal budget cuts and reckless policy proposals that threaten to strip away critical services. On July 3, the majority in Congress passed the “Big UGLY Bill,” and President Trump signed it into law on the 4th of July----which will cause over 10 million Americans to lose their healthcare. The Ugly Bill will provide unnecessary tax cuts for billionaires by cutting over 1 trillion dollars from Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program and almost $500 billion from Medicare. These cuts are inhumane and will cause people to die due to lack of access to healthcare, hospitals will close in rural and urban communities; and vital preventive care services will no longer be accessible and affordable.
Let us be clear, these cuts are a direct attack on the health, dignity, and economic security of Black women, families and other communities of color, many of whom rely on Medicare and Medicaid not only for basic care, but for survival. From reproductive health to mental health care, to elder care, these programs are central to our fight for health equity and racial justice.
WE REJECT the false choice between fiscal responsibility and human dignity. We believe healthcare is a human right. It is unacceptable for elected leaders to gut programs that our seniors, children and those living in poverty depend on, while continuing to fund tax breaks for the wealthy and big corporations. Any attempt to balance the budget on the backs of the poor and the sick is morally wrong and economically short-sighted. As we celebrate this 60-year legacy, we recommit ourselves to protecting and strengthening Medicare and Medicaid for future generations.
We call on Congress to reverse these cuts and fully fund and expand these healthcare programs and other vital programs that were cut in the “Big Ugly Bill” that will hurt millions of Americans; and we urge justice-minded people to stand with us in this fight. We must remain vigilant. We must speak out. We must organize. The health and life of those who depend on Medicare and Medicaid depends on it.
