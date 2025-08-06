Blue Shark Vodka Makes a Splash in Maryland: Now Distributed by Backup Beverage in Frederick, MD
Baltimore, MD, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka, the multiple award-winning, North Carolina-based craft vodka inspired by ocean conservation, is excited to announce its official launch in Maryland through an exclusive distribution agreement with Backup Beverage of Frederick.
Known for its ultra-smooth taste, premium non-GMO ingredients, and striking “shark in a bottle” design, Blue Shark Vodka has quickly earned a devoted following across the Southeast. With this planned expansion, Maryland vodka lovers can now experience the unique spirit that has become renowned in the Carolinas and beyond.
“Bringing Blue Shark Vodka to Maryland marks an exciting milestone as we continue our mission to deliver the world’s smoothest vodka—while fostering awareness for blue shark preservation and marine conservation to include the Chesapeake Bay,”
said Niki Bloomquist, President of Blue Shark Vodka. “Partnering with Backup Beverage, a leader in craft beverage distribution based in Frederick, allows us to introduce our brand’s quality and story to more consumers.”
Backup Beverage, located at 4600 Wedgewood Blvd in Frederick, is committed to “craft sold the right way” and has a proven track record of building successful craft beverage brands across the state. Their local market expertise will help ensure Blue Shark Vodka is available at select retailers, bars, and restaurants throughout Maryland.
Part of the proceeds from every bottle sold supports shark research and ocean conservation efforts through a partnership with the Atlantic Shark Institute, underscoring Blue Shark Vodka’s commitment to sustainability and environmental impact.
About Blue Shark Vodka:
Crafted in North Carolina from non-GMO heirloom sweet corn, Blue Shark Vodka features a four-time distillation and triple charcoal filtration process. Its mission extends beyond exceptional taste to supporting education and action in shark conservation, ensuring that every sip gives back to the oceans we love.
About Backup Beverage:
Founded in 2015, Backup Beverage is a Frederick-based craft beverage distributor focused on building brands through service, education, and authentic relationships in the Maryland market.
For media inquiries or distribution information, please contact:
ashley@bluesharkvodka.com
info@backupbeverage.com
Raise a glass to smooth spirits and a healthier ocean—now available in Maryland.
Contact
Mark Bloomquist
336-420-8060
www.bluesharkvodka.com
bloomy99@aol.com
