Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Frisco East

Frisco, TX, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Frisco East, which prepares to open on August 15. Owner Dr. Padma Jastii has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Frisco East, TX, area.
As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising teams have turned their attention to up-and-coming areas in Texas with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Dr. Jasti explained that in her state, teachers are often overloaded and unable to provide each child with the support they need. However, the performance expectations for students remain high, which is a major concern for parents. She went on to say that her goal is to offer special programs, such as public speaking and creative writing, regularly by utilizing the extra space at this new location. Dr. Jasti is also excited to host a variety of fun-filled events with kids’ activities and parent night-outs.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Frisco East can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 745-0000 or email friscoeast@bestbrains.com
