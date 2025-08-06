Arthur Greisiger Named a Professional of the Year for 2025 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Southampton, PA, August 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Arthur Greisiger of Southampton, Pennsylvania, has been named a Professional of the Year for 2025, in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments in the theater and film industries.
About Arthur Greisiger
Arthur Greisiger is chairman of the board, artistic director, author, and proprietor of Image of the Mind Studios—a multifaceted performing arts organization specializing in theatrical, cinematic, and photographic design. For five decades, Greisiger has brought hands-on creative direction and technical expertise to more than 350 productions, primarily in domestic markets, and is now expanding internationally. His studio’s work spans licensing, partnerships, collaboration, and direct creative activity.
At the heart of Greisiger’s recent work is "The Gnomes of New Hope: Zach & Zebby’s Grand Adventure," a fully illustrated storybook collection based on his original stage musical. The Gnomes universe is poised for adaptation across stage, print, screen, and a new e-Storybook concept, drawing interest from publishers, theater companies, and film producers seeking a distinctive new world for audiences.
Greisiger has built a reputation for original vision and versatility. Over the years, he has served as technical director, stage manager, and lighting director; written both fiction and poetry; and is known for guiding complex creative projects from inception to performance. He leads IMS Publishing, IMS Technologies, Theatrical Development Centre, The Elder Gnomes Joint Venture, IMS Management, and Gnomes of New Hope Productions.
His published and ongoing works include dramas, screenplays, librettos, musical scores, books, and ancillary projects such as "The Celestial Manifesto," "Grael," "Nunc Licet," and "I Am Alpha & Omega"—his magnum opus on creation, soon to culminate in an opera based on the Book of Revelations. He is also the author of "Spiritual Perceptions of Photography." Current projects include a stage adaptation of "Nunc Licet" for film, a 3D animated version of "The Gnomes of New Hope," and editing on eight films, including "You’re Not Getting The Point," "Divergence," "Freedom," and several documentaries.
Greisiger’s photographic exhibition, "The Rescue of The William C. Barnett; a Paddlewheel Riverboat," chronicled the dramatic, two-and-a-half-year effort to recover a tourist riverboat washed down the Delaware River by flood—a story that received extensive media coverage.
His professional journey has included work with Sara Caldwell’s Boston Opera at the Savoy, Joe Papp at The Public and Delacourt Theatres, Camera Mart on Stage 54, The Beverly Hills Playhouse, The Harmon Avenue and Matt Chait Theatres in Hollywood, and Max Factor. He has held associations with Warner Brothers, Paramount, New Line Cinema, CBS (NYC), NBC (Burbank), and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (Washington DC). Greisiger has also worked with the Boston Ballet, Boston Opera, MIT, Boston College, and The Paramount Theatre, and performed in Colonial and Renaissance reenactments—leading to roles in MGM Gerber’s "George Washington" series and A&E’s "Washington." He was offered an office at the Warner Brothers lot and has worked extensively in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Hollywood.
Throughout his career, Greisiger was invited to join IATSE, tested for United Scenic Artists, considered joining Artist Equity, had the opportunity to join the Screen Actors Guild, and was invited to join the Stage Directors and Choreographers Guild—opportunities he ultimately declined in order to focus on building Image of the Mind Studios.
When applying to Juilliard for technical theatre, Greisiger was told, “you have so much experience that they couldn’t teach you anything.” His time at Harvard led to an apprenticeship offer at the Loeb Drama Centre. He founded The Shakespeareans of Tamanend Park and personally built a stage there, later writing a Shakespearean-style play, "'Tis Just a Play."
Greisiger currently serves as board member, technical director, and stage manager for The Bryn Athyn Orchestra, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2026. He is actively developing a retreat environment and expanding his reach into new markets and collaborations.
Arthur holds an associate degree in mass media/cinema with an emphasis on theater. Away from his professional life, he enjoys hot rodding, antique and vehicle restoration, singing, acting, playing flute and saxophone, writing, poetry, and photography. He married Sandra Ruth Saitz in 1985 (deceased 2006) and is currently engaged to be remarried. He has no children.
For more information, visit http://imagemindag.blogspot.com
