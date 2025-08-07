Breadboard Appoints Industry Veteran Nemanja Jokanovic as Vice President of Sales
Strategic hire accelerates growth in AI-powered electronics supply chain automation market following EETech Group acquisition.
New York, NY, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Breadboard, an AI-powered supply chain automation platform recently acquired by EETech Group, has appointed Nemanja Jokanovic as Vice President of Sales. Jokanovic brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in enterprise software sales, with a focus on the semiconductor, electronics, and supply chain technology sectors.
Jokanovic has held senior roles at Altium and Sourceability, leading large-scale sales initiatives and digital transformation projects. At Altium, he oversaw the company’s Electronic Lifecycle Management (ELM) solution platform and guided strategic account growth, including conversions from major competitors such as Cadence and Siemens. At Sourceability, he was instrumental in developing one of the largest online marketplaces for electronic components, driving adoption across the global supply chain community.
"I'm incredibly excited to join Breadboard at this pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory," said Jokanovic. "After over a decade scaling sales operations in electronics and supply chain tech, I've seen firsthand the inefficiencies of traditional procurement processes. Breadboard’s AI-powered platform is the future of sourcing, and combined with EETech’s reach, we have a unique opportunity to redefine supply chain management."
According to EETech Group CEO Martin Chatterton, Jokanovic’s appointment reflects Breadboard’s focus on strengthening its leadership team to support continued growth. "Nemanja's exceptional track record of scaling enterprise sales operations and his deep understanding of both the electronics supply chain and digital transformation make him the ideal leader for this critical role," said Chatterton. "His success in growing Altium's enterprise division and building Sourceability's billion-dollar marketplace demonstrates exactly the kind of strategic vision and execution capabilities we need to capitalize on the massive market opportunity ahead of us. With his expertise in converting traditional procurement processes into intelligent, automated solutions, Nemanja will be instrumental in establishing Breadboard as the global standard for AI-powered supply chain management."
Breadboard develops AI-driven solutions that help electronics manufacturers streamline procurement, automate sourcing processes, and improve supply chain efficiency. The company was acquired by EETech Group in 2025 as part of its strategy to expand offerings for the global electronics engineering and manufacturing community.
About Breadboard
Founded in 2022 and based in New York, Breadboard specializes in automating the electronics supply chain through AI-powered sourcing and procurement solutions. The company's platform instantly analyzes bills of materials, identifies problematic components, suggests optimal alternatives, and automates supplier negotiations, facilitating real-time BOM analysis and optimized component allocation. Following its acquisition by EETech Group, Breadboard is accelerating its mission to create the industry's first integrated ecosystem spanning design communities and intelligent procurement.
About EETech Group
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, EETech Group serves the global electronics community through comprehensive digital transformation solutions, market research, and data intelligence services across its network of engineering media brands reaching 8.7 million professionals worldwide.
