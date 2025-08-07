Susan Morgan Roberts Honored as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
McDonough, GA, August 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts of McDonough, Georgia, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for July 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction highlights her outstanding leadership and dedication to public health.
About Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts is a respected Navy veteran, epidemiologist, and critical care nurse educator known for her national advocacy on sepsis awareness. As the founder of Crush 33™, a trademarked medical emergency alert and protocol system, she has played a vital role in improving the early identification, aggressive treatment, and focused education for healthcare providers and clinicians regarding the care and management of sepsis in hospitalized patients. The Crush 33™ initiative has been successfully adopted by the Atlanta Veteran Administration Medical Center and gained international attention, recently being featured in a World Sepsis Day poster campaign.
In addition, Dr. Roberts was recently featured on “America Tonight with Kate Delaney,” where she shared her journey, professional mission, and expanding impact through both her public health work and literary projects. Her children's health series, “Whimsky Works”©, was a headliner topic during the interview, gaining national praise for its innovative approach to educating young readers on issues like eczema, asthma, allergies, peer pressure, and bullying. The movement continues to grow, helping children embrace their uniqueness and better understand their health through vivid storytelling.
The latest book in the “Whimsky Works” series will be featured internationally at the Frankfurt International Book Fair in October 2025, marking a significant milestone in global outreach and impact.
Through her company, DrSuejbooks, LLC, Dr. Roberts continues to shape the field of public health and nursing education while fostering empathy, inclusion, and awareness through children's literature.
Dr. Roberts is affiliated with SCCM, Sepsis Alliance, and the U.S. Navy Reserve Nurse Corps Officer. In her spare time, she likes to garden, enjoys family activities, and teaches Sunday school.
Susan holds a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) from Capella University, 2020; a Master of Science in nursing education (MSN-ED) and is a critical care nurse.
For more information, visit www.Drsuejbooks.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts
Dr. Susan Morgan Roberts is a respected Navy veteran, epidemiologist, and critical care nurse educator known for her national advocacy on sepsis awareness. As the founder of Crush 33™, a trademarked medical emergency alert and protocol system, she has played a vital role in improving the early identification, aggressive treatment, and focused education for healthcare providers and clinicians regarding the care and management of sepsis in hospitalized patients. The Crush 33™ initiative has been successfully adopted by the Atlanta Veteran Administration Medical Center and gained international attention, recently being featured in a World Sepsis Day poster campaign.
In addition, Dr. Roberts was recently featured on “America Tonight with Kate Delaney,” where she shared her journey, professional mission, and expanding impact through both her public health work and literary projects. Her children's health series, “Whimsky Works”©, was a headliner topic during the interview, gaining national praise for its innovative approach to educating young readers on issues like eczema, asthma, allergies, peer pressure, and bullying. The movement continues to grow, helping children embrace their uniqueness and better understand their health through vivid storytelling.
The latest book in the “Whimsky Works” series will be featured internationally at the Frankfurt International Book Fair in October 2025, marking a significant milestone in global outreach and impact.
Through her company, DrSuejbooks, LLC, Dr. Roberts continues to shape the field of public health and nursing education while fostering empathy, inclusion, and awareness through children's literature.
Dr. Roberts is affiliated with SCCM, Sepsis Alliance, and the U.S. Navy Reserve Nurse Corps Officer. In her spare time, she likes to garden, enjoys family activities, and teaches Sunday school.
Susan holds a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) from Capella University, 2020; a Master of Science in nursing education (MSN-ED) and is a critical care nurse.
For more information, visit www.Drsuejbooks.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories