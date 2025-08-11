Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Redmond Northeast
Redmond, WA, August 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers Expands to Redmond Northeast, WA.
Best Brains Learning Centers will open its newest location, Best Brains Redmond Northeast, on August 22, expanding its footprint of after-school enrichment programs across North America. The center will offer Math, English, Abacus, and Coding classes for children ages 3–14, all taught by qualified instructors using the company’s proprietary, non-repetitive curriculum.
Franchise owner Ash Koppal worked for more than six months with the Franchise Success team to launch the new center, which is designed to foster academic growth, confidence, and creativity in a welcoming environment.
“With demand for after-school enrichment continuing to rise, our focus is on expanding into high-growth communities,” said Shannon Crumlett, Franchise Development Specialist at Best Brains. “Every new location, including Redmond Northeast, launches with our Coding program from day one, as it attracts strong interest from parents seeking skills that translate into real-world success.”
Classes will be held in person on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings to accommodate busy schedules. The Abacus program, a signature offering of Best Brains, uses right-brain learning techniques to boost overall brain function while keeping lessons engaging and enjoyable.
Koppal noted that his motivation for opening the center comes from a belief in personalized, supportive education. “Every child deserves an environment where they can thrive academically and creatively,” he said. “Foundational skills like communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving are essential—not just for school, but for life.”
About Best Brains Learning Centers
Founded to provide high-quality after-school enrichment for children ages 3–14, Best Brains Learning Centers operates across the United States and Canada. With certified teachers, small class sizes, and a proprietary, non-repetitive curriculum, Best Brains offers both in-person and virtual programs designed to keep students engaged and excited to learn.
Best Brains Redmond Northeast
Phone: (425) 437-7000
Email: redmondnortheast@bestbrains.com
