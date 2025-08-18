Stravellè Redefines Luxury Fragrance with Bold New Collection Launch

Stravellè, the luxury fragrance house built on defining moments, launches The Dominion Collection. Four debut scents: Dominion No. 1, First Light No. 2, Cipher No. 3, and Obsidian No. 4. Born from a journey through 13 countries and over 257 trials, Stravellè creates fragrances that embody presence, power, and seduction. Each scent is a signature, crafted for those who live by their own standard.