Stravellè Redefines Luxury Fragrance with Bold New Collection Launch
Stravellè, the luxury fragrance house built on defining moments, launches The Dominion Collection. Four debut scents: Dominion No. 1, First Light No. 2, Cipher No. 3, and Obsidian No. 4. Born from a journey through 13 countries and over 257 trials, Stravellè creates fragrances that embody presence, power, and seduction. Each scent is a signature, crafted for those who live by their own standard.
Norfolk, VA, August 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- There’s a difference between wearing a fragrance and being defined by one.
Stravellè understands this difference intimately.
Founded by Lorenzo L. Sellers, Stravellè is less a brand and more a quiet rebellion against the mass-produced, fast-fashion scent industry. It was not conceived in a sterile lab or brainstormed in a marketing boardroom. Instead, its story began with a man on a relentless quest — seven years, thirteen countries, and over 257 fragrances tested in search of something that could not be forgotten.
That search led him from the spice-laden bazaars of Marrakesh to the serene ateliers of Paris, from smoky apothecaries in Tokyo to the hidden perfumeries of Muscat. In each place, Lorenzo found notes of beauty but never the complete story. Until, one day, he did. The first drop wasn’t just fragrance. It was presence.
Today, The House of Stravellè opens its doors to the world with The Dominion Collection — four debut scents, each crafted as a chapter in an unfolding novel of power, romance, rebellion, and seduction.
Dominion No. 1: A masterclass in quiet authority. Smoky woods, supple leather, and the restrained richness of oud. For the man who doesn’t seek attention but commands it.
First Light No. 2: Crisp, golden, and unshakably optimistic. Neroli and citrus rise over warm amber, like sunlight spilling over the horizon.
Cipher No. 3: An enigma in a bottle. Spices, amber, and deep woods weave a scent you can’t quite place and can’t stop thinking about.
Obsidian No. 4: Dark, hypnotic, and impossible to ignore. Black orchid, resin, and incense fold into a velvet darkness that seduces the senses.
Each creation is presented in minimalist, architectural glass bottles designed not just to hold fragrance, but to embody it. The packaging, understated yet deliberate, reflects Stravellè’s obsession with detail and refusal to compromise on craft.
Lorenzo puts it simply, “We don’t make perfumes for everyone. We create signatures for those who live by their own standard.”
With global shipping and limited first runs, the House’s opening collection is poised to become a quiet legend among those who value rarity over trend. Because, as Stravellè insists, power should never raise its voice.
The Dominion Collection is available now exclusively at https://houseofstravelle.com/
