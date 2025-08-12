Westinghouse Joins the Texas Nuclear Alliance as a Founding Member
The Texas Nuclear Alliance (TNA) proudly welcomes Westinghouse Electric Company, a global leader of advanced nuclear technologies, as a Founding Member. Westinghouse innovations cover the complete nuclear lifecycle, from proven reactor technologies for power plants and next-generation reactor designs to nuclear fuel products and plant operation services and solutions.
“Westinghouse has unmatched nuclear expertise, providing the technology that is used to run nearly half of the world’s operating nuclear plants, including the four commercially operating reactors at South Texas Project and Comanche Peak here in Texas,” said TNA President Reed Clay. “TNA is proud to partner with Westinghouse to ensure safe and reliable nuclear energy continues to power future generations here in Texas.”
“TNA is providing bold leadership to bring the benefits of reliable, abundant and clean nuclear energy to Texans,” said Dan Sumner, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Westinghouse. “As a company that has been a part of the Texas nuclear ecosystem for decades, Westinghouse stands ready to help the state explore new opportunities – whether it is proven grid-scale technologies like our AP1000® reactor, our AP300™ small modular reactor (SMR) or flexible next-generation innovations like our eVinci® microreactor.”
The fully licensed and construction-ready advanced AP1000® reactor is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide with twelve additional reactors under construction and six more under contract. Based on proven AP1000 technology, the AP300 SMR is the world’s most advanced and deployable SMR solution. Unlike every other SMR under development with first-of-a-kind technologies, the AP300 SMR uses AP1000 engineering, components and supply chain to reduce deployment risks.
The eVinci microreactor builds on decades of industry-leading Westinghouse innovation to bring resilient, secure and scalable energy wherever it is needed. The eVinci microreactor has few moving parts, working essentially as a battery, providing the versatility for power systems ranging from several kilowatts to 5 megawatts of electricity, delivered 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for eight-plus years without refueling.
About Westinghouse
Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear and other clean power technologies and services globally. Westinghouse supplied the world’s first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company’s technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants. Over 135 years of innovation makes Westinghouse the preferred partner for advanced technologies covering the complete nuclear energy life cycle. For more information, visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.
About the Texas Nuclear Alliance
TNA is the only industry association in Texas dedicated to the advancement of nuclear technology in the state. TNA was formed with a singular mission: to make Texas the Nuclear Capital of the World. Formed in 2022 in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, TNA is based on the fundamental premise that if Texas and the world want low-carbon, reliable energy, it can no longer turn its back on nuclear energy. Nuclear is clean, safe, reliable, and secure.
