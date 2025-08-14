“Max and the Growing Money Tree” Children’s Book Helps Teach Kids To Save, Invest Money At Any Early Age
New York, NY, August 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Max and the Growing Money Tree” is the new children’s book written by tennis executive and personality Randy Walker designed to start to teach kids the importance of saving and investing money consistently and at an early age. The book was also created as a fundraiser for the elder care for this mother Gisela Walker, who is 91 years old with dementia.
The book tells the short story of a young boy named Max who learns at an early age from his Grandpa Tom that saving and investing money over a long period of time can lead to a comfortable financial life. This is an early lesson to young people on the importance of saving and power of compound interest.
“There seems to be a lack of financial education for young people so with this book, I wanted to help fill this void,” said Walker. “I was fortunate to learn just out of college from friends and co-workers to invest any extra money I had in index funds and do it consistently. It’s amazing how powerful compound interest is over time and when you start off early in life, it can provide for a more comfortable financial future. I tell this to many young – and event not so young – people all the time so this motivated me to put together this book.”
The book is for sale for $19.95 and can purchased via Amazon.com here https://a.co/d/2x9Hink It is published via TennisGrandstand.com.
Walker is donating the profits to the book to pay for the elder care for his mother Gisela Walker, who is suffering from dementia at age 91 and needs 24-hour care in Vero Beach, Florida. Walker, his mother’s caretaker, is a long-time media executive in the world of tennis where he worked for 12 years at the U.S. Tennis Association and was the press officer for the U.S. Davis Cup and Olympics teams as well as the U.S. Open. He currently works as a media and event consultation while also running the $15,000 Mardy Fish Children’s Foundation Tennis Championships USTA Pro Circuit ITF World Tennis Tour event in Vero Beach.
