Lake Loop 2025: Vivage-Beecan Celebrates Community, Connection, and Compassion at 16th Annual Fundraiser
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th Annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau-themed event will feature a fun run/walk-n-roll, music, games, and sponsor booths, bringing together over 400 residents, staff, and community supporters to celebrate connection and raise funds for holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities.
Denver, CO, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vivage-Beecan will host the 16th annual Lake Loop fundraiser on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The event is expected to bring together more than 400 residents, staff, volunteers, and community sponsors for a morning focused on wellness, inclusion, and charitable giving.
This year’s theme is Hawaiian Luau, featuring tropical decorations, music, and themed activities. Residents from skilled nursing communities across the Vivage-Beecan network will participate in a fun run/walk-n-roll event, emphasizing a commitment to active living and meaningful connection.
To date, Lake Loop 2025 has raised $18,700, which will directly benefit residents across 25 communities. The funds will support community-specific holiday events and a network-wide celebration, ensuring that each resident receives a gift during the holidays, regardless of financial means or family support.
“Lake Loop is a celebration of the people we serve,” said Jay Moskowitz, CEO of Vivage-Beecan. “It is about creating joyful moments, building strong relationships, and showing up for residents in ways that truly matter.”
More than 50 volunteers are expected to support the event with logistics, setup, hydration stations, and clean-up. Sponsors and local businesses will host booths, games, and giveaways, contributing to a lively and inclusive experience.
Members of the press are invited to attend and cover the event. Interview opportunities with leadership, residents, staff, and volunteers will be available upon request.
Event Details:
Event: Lake Loop 2025 – Vivage-Beecan’s 16th Annual Fundraiser
Date: Friday, August 15, 2025
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: Sloan’s Lake Park (North Central Area), Denver, CO
Purpose: To raise funds for resident holiday events across 25 skilled nursing communities,
About Vivage-Beecan:
Vivage-Beecan is a Glendale, Colorado-based company that provides administrative and consulting services to a network of independently owned skilled nursing facilities. We provide guidance and support for the facilities’ mission of striving to ensure residents receive the best available care quality.
For any comments or questions regarding services, positive feedback, complaints, litigation, reporting, or how you can be supported in pursuing your company’s mission, please feel free to reach out and engage in a conversation.
Contact: Kara Gibson
303-621-6322
kgibson@vivagebeecan.com
