Lake Loop 2025: Vivage-Beecan Celebrates Community, Connection, and Compassion at 16th Annual Fundraiser

Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th Annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau-themed event will feature a fun run/walk-n-roll, music, games, and sponsor booths, bringing together over 400 residents, staff, and community supporters to celebrate connection and raise funds for holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities.