Innovate! Inc. Awarded $8.1M Department of the Interior Contract to Support Nation’s Primary Wildland Fire Data Exchange System
Innovate! Inc. has won an $8.1M Department of the Interior recompete contract to support the nation’s primary wildland fire data exchange system.
Alexandria, VA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Innovate! Inc. (Innovate), a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), is pleased to announce the award of a five-year contract from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Wildland Fire (OWF) to continue support of the Integrated Reporting of Wildland Fire Information (IRWIN) system. IRWIN serves as the nation’s central hub for sharing authoritative wildland fire data across federal, state, tribal, and local systems.
The contract, awarded via the GSA MAS vehicle under a Total Small Business Set-Aside, is valued at approximately $8.1 million and is scheduled to run through August 12, 2030. The contract scope includes Development, Modernization, and Enhancement (DME); Operations & Maintenance (O&M); and support for interoperability across dozens of mission-critical wildland fire applications.
IRWIN plays a foundational role in wildland fire management nationwide, enabling near real-time situational awareness, resource tracking, and reporting capabilities for federal agencies and state fire organizations.
“This work is personal to us,” said Innovate CEO Phill Thomas. “IRWIN supports the people on the ground making time-sensitive decisions that protect lives, property, and communities. We’re honored to continue helping ensure that the right data gets to the right people at the right time.”
As a longtime partner to OWF, Innovate brings deep experience in cloud architecture, geospatial systems, and secure API-based data services. The company has supported IRWIN’s evolution into a resilient, scalable system with high availability and strong cybersecurity protocols, all while keeping end users at the center of the design process.
This recompete win allows Innovate to continue delivering consistent, high-quality results in a complex, high-impact mission space. This contract adds to the firm’s growing portfolio of wildfire technology programs, which includes support for wildland fire management and interagency fuels management data systems such as DOI’s InFORM & IFPRS, EPA’s Region 9, and SWERI’s ReSHAPE.
About Innovate! Inc.
Innovate has built a strong reputation, delivering agile, secure, and mission-driven technology solutions to federal agencies. As an Esri Gold Partner, the company brings deep expertise in cloud, IT/GIS, and data integration in support of natural resource management and emergency response missions.
For media inquiries or more information, please contact: BD@InnovateTeam.com
Follow Innovate on LinkedIn for more updates on how it’s helping federal agencies advance their missions through innovation.
