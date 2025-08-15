IronOrbit Recognized in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service for the Third Year in a Row
Anaheim Hills, CA, August 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- IronOrbit has been recognized for the third consecutive year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Desktop as a Service (DaaS), reflecting its continued presence among evaluated providers of secure, high-performance cloud desktops and IT solutions. This inclusion reflects IronOrbit’s ongoing commitment to delivering solutions that address the evolving needs of today’s digital workforce.
The Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ is one of the most trusted and influential evaluations of technology providers worldwide, assessing vendors based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute.
“IronOrbit’s recognition in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ affirms that our solutions have been rigorously evaluated by leading industry analysts,” said Alexander Saca, CEO of IronOrbit. “Being included for the third consecutive year is more than an honor, it’s a testament to our ability to deliver cutting-edge, secure cloud desktop solutions in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”
IronOrbit’s flagship INFINITY Workspaces, a fully managed Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, is engineered for performance-intensive applications while maintaining strict compliance with enterprise-grade security standards. By combining advanced technology, personalized service, and fortified protection, IronOrbit enables organizations across industries to streamline IT operations, boost productivity, and future-proof their digital environments.
About IronOrbit
IronOrbit is a specialized cloud service provider delivering secure, high-performance cloud desktops, infrastructure hosting, and managed IT services. With expertise in regulated industries, we help organizations accelerate digital transformation and maintain strict compliance. This year’s growth includes a new Hawaii cloud node to better serve the Pacific and approval as a Microsoft 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) partner. IronOrbit will present its award-winning DaaS solutions at the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2025 in Las Vegas.
For more information, visit www.ironorbit.com.
