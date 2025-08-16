Telliant Systems is on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Telliant Systems, a leading provider of custom software development and technology solutions, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2025. With a 96th% revenue growth in the past 3 years.
Atlanta, GA, August 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Telliant Systems, a leading provider of custom software development and technology solutions, has been recognized on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2025, Telliant can be found ranked at 3878, ranking among the fastest-growing private companies in the United States: https://www.inc.com/profile/telliant-systems.
The Inc. 5000 list, compiled annually by Inc. magazine, celebrates entrepreneurial success and showcases companies that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth over a three-year period. To earn a spot, organizations must be U.S.-based, privately held, and independent, with substantial year-over-year growth and a proven record of innovation, resilience, and leadership in their industries.
This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.
“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.” Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.
“Making the Inc. 5000 list is a milestone that reflects our team’s dedication to excellence, our clients’ trust, and our relentless drive to deliver high-quality technology solutions,” said Seth Narayanan, CEO of Telliant Systems. “This recognition is not just about growth - it’s about creating meaningful impact for our clients, fostering innovation, and building a culture where talented professionals can thrive.”
“This achievement is also a testament to the strength of our financial discipline and long-term strategic vision,” added Kathleen Narayanan, CFO of Telliant Systems. “We’ve built a growth model that balances innovation with sustainable operations -something we’re incredibly proud of.”
Telliant Systems specializes in end-to-end software development services-including product design, application modernization, cloud transformation, and AI integration-helping organizations across industries accelerate innovation and achieve scalability. Over the past three years, the company has seen significant growth driven by its client-first approach, deep technical expertise, and commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes.
Why the Inc. 5000 Matters
Since its inception in 1982, the Inc. 5000 has been the hallmark of entrepreneurial achievement, highlighting companies that fuel the U.S. economy and push the boundaries of what’s possible. Past honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Patagonia, and Under Armour -underscoring the significance of joining this elite group. Placement on the list signals that a company not only excels in business performance but also stands as a model for innovation, adaptability, and sustained growth in competitive markets.
“As we look ahead, we’re focused on expanding our capabilities in emerging technologies, building stronger partnerships, and continuing to deliver transformative solutions for our clients,” Seth Narayanan added. “This recognition is a testament to what’s possible when you combine vision, talent, and perseverance.”
About Telliant Systems
Founded in 2010, Telliant Systems provides comprehensive software development and consulting services tailored to clients’ business goals. With expertise spanning healthcare, fintech, digital health, and enterprise solutions, Telliant empowers organizations to innovate faster, scale effectively, and succeed in an ever-changing digital landscape.
Telliant offers a diverse selection of custom software development services, such as application development, software testing, performance analysis, and software tuning. Telliant Systems’ services are available for a variety of software platforms, including Microsoft.NET Development and Java/2EE, utilizing a range of open-source technologies such as Linux, PHP, MySQL. Expert teams are available for development on mobile platforms including iOS and Android development and every platform in between. Telliant clients benefit from working with a multi-disciplined team of professionals with a proven track record of delivering results. For more information, please visit telliant.com. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Telliant serves clients across North America and globally.
For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.
Contact
Tracy Vinson
678-892-2803
www.telliant.com
