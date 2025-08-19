SparkWire Launches to Connect B2B Brands with Engineering Professionals Through Established Communities
Behavioral intelligence platform engages decision-makers via peer-to-peer engineering networks.
Phoenix, AZ, August 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SparkWire today announced its official launch, introducing a marketing platform designed to help companies connect with engineering professionals through established online communities. The company aims to address a growing trend in B2B marketing, in which more than half of electronics, manufacturing, and automation engineers say they trust peers over traditional advertising methods.
SparkWire launches with two established communities that together reach more than 400,000 engineering professionals each month:
PLCtalk – The world’s largest online community for PLC control and industrial automation professionals, with over 220,000 members.
Electronics-Lab – A network combining Electronics-Lab, Electronics Point, and Maker Pro, serving over 180,000 electronics engineers designing with key technologies across multiple industries.
The platform enables companies to connect with engineers during their research, evaluation, and decision-making phases. Through behavioral intelligence and strategic content programs, SparkWire offers opportunities for engagement in environments where professionals are actively problem-solving and sharing knowledge.
“We recognized that the engineering market was hungry for authentic, peer-driven engagement in addition to traditional advertising approaches,” said Gregory Montgomery, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of SparkWire, and a 30-year veteran of the B2B media and marketing industry. “Our communities create natural touchpoints where companies can provide real value to engineers who are actively seeking solutions. It's about being present where the conversation is already happening, not interrupting it.”
SparkWire’s approach is designed to complement existing marketing strategies, adding credibility with decision-makers while maintaining community trust. The company plans to expand its portfolio with additional specialized communities, broadening its reach into other engineering disciplines and industry sectors.
About SparkWire
Founded in 2025, SparkWire provides marketing solutions that connect B2B brands with engineering professionals through peer-to-peer community engagement, behavioral intelligence, and strategic content marketing. The platform’s communities reach hundreds of thousands of engineers each month, offering brands authentic ways to engage during the decision-making process.
SparkWire launches with two established communities that together reach more than 400,000 engineering professionals each month:
PLCtalk – The world’s largest online community for PLC control and industrial automation professionals, with over 220,000 members.
Electronics-Lab – A network combining Electronics-Lab, Electronics Point, and Maker Pro, serving over 180,000 electronics engineers designing with key technologies across multiple industries.
The platform enables companies to connect with engineers during their research, evaluation, and decision-making phases. Through behavioral intelligence and strategic content programs, SparkWire offers opportunities for engagement in environments where professionals are actively problem-solving and sharing knowledge.
“We recognized that the engineering market was hungry for authentic, peer-driven engagement in addition to traditional advertising approaches,” said Gregory Montgomery, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of SparkWire, and a 30-year veteran of the B2B media and marketing industry. “Our communities create natural touchpoints where companies can provide real value to engineers who are actively seeking solutions. It's about being present where the conversation is already happening, not interrupting it.”
SparkWire’s approach is designed to complement existing marketing strategies, adding credibility with decision-makers while maintaining community trust. The company plans to expand its portfolio with additional specialized communities, broadening its reach into other engineering disciplines and industry sectors.
About SparkWire
Founded in 2025, SparkWire provides marketing solutions that connect B2B brands with engineering professionals through peer-to-peer community engagement, behavioral intelligence, and strategic content marketing. The platform’s communities reach hundreds of thousands of engineers each month, offering brands authentic ways to engage during the decision-making process.
Contact
SparkWireContact
Gregory Montgomery
972-740-0376
sparkwire.com
Gregory Montgomery
972-740-0376
sparkwire.com
Categories