Atlantic City Hosts Knockout Business Event at ACX1 Studios
Ready to fight for your brand, your pitch, and your presence? Join them for Fight Night for Founders — a high-energy business training experience happening October 25 at the iconic ACX1 Studios on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. Explore the fan expo, enjoy the amateur bouts and strap in for the event. There will be something for everyone.
Atlantic City, NJ, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- How do you fuse three great ideas into one massive event? Edmond Promotions, a Newark NJ Boxing Promotions group, Black Ink Ink Creative Partners™, and Athletes Make The Best™ have done exactly that. Businesses meet boxing at Edmond Promotions Fight Night, an immersie event held at ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, NJ. Set in a 550,000-square-foot entertainment hub on the iconic boardwalk, the event blends athletic strategies, business outreach and boxing with business development.
The centerpiece, Edomond Promotions main event which caps off the evening with 50 rounds of professional boxing, is the anchor for the entire day. A one day vision dedicated to athletes, small businesses and fans. However, this isn’t the innovative part. During the day the team responsible for the event will host six rounds of high-energy Boxing To Business Training for entrepreneurs and business owners. Including pitch training, storytelling, presence coaching, and sales strategy during the all day fan expo. The team has developed a program that takes boxing strategies; ring, training, & mindset and teaches business owners and executives how to use these techniques in their businesses.
The lineup features Dwayne R. Wilkins, Sr. Director of Economic Development at LocalContent™, who teaches participants to dominate markets and “write to win.” Wilkins says, “Every proposal is a bout—you must prepare, adapt, and strike with precision.” Mr. Wilkins isn’t only a professional in the office, he is a boxing trainer and coach.
Public speaking expert Isaias J. Rivera, founder of Rivera Speaking Academy, will coach attendees in presence and storytelling. “This is more than a conference—it’s a training camp for your message and mission,” says Rivera.
Kanani Voegeli, co-founder of Outcome Engine will take you through tactical strategies that score points by guiding you in marketing your businesses to the win, moving you around the ring with precise footwork. Ms. Voegeli hasn’t only spent more than a decade in building brand marketing strategies, she is a trained jiu-jitsu fighter.
Martin Conroy, founder of Eligido, a blockchain development company, will walk our attendees through Bushido for Business, a practice that has served warriors for thousands of years. Not only is Mr. Conroy a leader in his field, he is a full time MMA fighter on the regional circuit. “Bushido is the code of the Samurai, a way of life and if businesses followed this code, more would see success and sustainability."
No dress shoes at this business training event, the team is putting business owners in front of the mitts & heavy bag and taking them out of the chairs. This isn’t going to be just a lecture, it’s real time activity to demonstrate these strategies to success.
Eric Vincent, founder of Black Ink Creative Partners, saw the correlation of professionals who practice some form of fight discipline to their success in the business world and worked with these individuals to develop a program that would be effective, unique and if followed, achieve the goals.
Sessions include:
Dominate Your Market (Data & Strategy)
Glove Up or Shut Up (Business Positioning & Movement)
Storytelling: Tale of the Tape
Pitch & Presence Workshops
The event also features a healthy prix-fixe lunch, breakout sessions, and live coaching. Powered by LocalContent.com™, Rivera Speaking Academy, Outcome Engine, Eligido, and Black Ink the event welcomes entrepreneurs, professionals, and teams ready to sharpen their edge.
Secure your spot and enter the ring, October 25, ACX1 Studios.
