Mater Dei High School Celebrates 75 Years as an Orange County Icon: 1950-2025
Since opening in 1950 on Santa Ana’s farmland, Mater Dei has grown into Orange County’s largest Catholic high school with 30,000 alumni worldwide. Now marking 75 years of faith, tradition, and excellence, the Monarch legacy shines in academics, arts, athletics (including three Heisman winners) and service. This milestone will be honored all year, beginning with their Spirit Festival on Sept. 6 (open to the public).
Santa Ana, CA, August 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mater Dei High School is proud to celebrate 75 years of Catholic faith, leadership, tradition, and legacy in the heart of Orange County. Established in 1950, when Santa Ana was still a patchwork of dairy farms and open fields, Mater Dei began under the Archdiocese of Los Angeles with 111 students and a teaching faculty of 10. The school has grown into the oldest and largest Catholic high school in the county and is a proud cornerstone of the Diocese of Orange. Mater Dei holds a national reputation for transformative faith formation, academic excellence, competitive athletics, and artistic achievement.
With more than 30,000 alumni around the world, Mater Dei graduates have made their mark in classrooms, boardrooms, stadiums, and on the global stage. Many have also answered God’s call to religious life, serving in parishes, schools, and ministries right here in the Diocese of Orange. While the Monarch legacy includes countless distinguished alumni across every field, several headline-making names include Bob Gunton ’63, acclaimed character actor of stage and screen; Most Reverend Bishop Jaime Soto ‘74, Bishop of Sacramento; Juan Zarate ’89, former Deputy National Security Advisor to President George W. Bush; Annie Mumolo ’91, Oscar-nominated screenwriter and actress; and Sara Hughes ’13, 2024 Team USA Beach Volleyball Olympian. Mater Dei also holds the unique distinction of being the only high school in the country to produce three Heisman Trophy winners: John Huarte ’61, Matt Leinart ’01, and Bryce Young ’20.
Their accomplishments, as well as the accomplishments of other alumni, have always been grounded with a purpose beyond self-glorification. At the heart of a Mater Dei formative education is a commitment to faith in action. Guided by our Catholic mission and philosophy, students are called to live lives founded upon Honor, Glory and Love so they can selflessly serve others with compassion and justice. Each year, Mater Dei students contribute more than 70,000 hours of Christian service to hundreds of charitable organizations around the world, surpassing 1 million collective hours in the last two decades. It is through this dedication to others that the Monarch spirit continues to make a meaningful impact far beyond campus.
“We’re overjoyed to reflect on 75 years of tradition and achievement. But we are even more delighted that the Mater Dei High School community has formed young women and men into faithful, knowledgeable, and compassionate servant leaders,” said President Michael Brennan. “This is the true legacy of Mater Dei High School.”
The celebration kicked off yesterday on August 17 with a 75th Anniversary Mass in the Grotto. This special liturgy brought over 1,200 members of the Monarch community together including current students and parents, faculty, alumni, and friends. It was a powerful moment of gratitude and reflection as we gave thanks for 75 years of faith, formation, and legacy.
The festivities continue with the Inaugural Monarch Spirit Festival on Saturday, September 6, the first major public celebration of the year. Held in the Monarch Way lot from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Mater Dei campus, this all-day event is open to the entire community and promises fun for the whole family, including food and beverage vendors from across Southern California; carnival rides and classic games; Live music from top local and regional artists:
- Timmy McKeever ‘25, an up-and-coming Nashville country star
- Matt Kroener, a local Orange County country artist
- The Tijuana Dogs, featuring current MD parent Matt Mauser
- The Spazmatics, delivering the iconic sounds and styles of the 80s and 90s, decades that helped shape the Monarch legacy
Tickets and full details are available at www.materdei.org/spiritfestival.
Throughout the 2025 to 2026 school year, Mater Dei will also host:
· Homecoming Game on October 10 at the Santa Ana Bowl
· Christmas at the Corner on December 7 in the Grotto
· Faith Fest and Family Mass on January 31 in the Grotto
· 75th Anniversary Gala and Ring of Honor on April 25 in the Meruelo Athletic Center
As part of the anniversary celebration, the school is also launching a 75 for 75 social media campaign and will share 75 stories for 75 years, highlighting Monarch memories, campus traditions, historical milestones, beloved faculty and staff, and the incredible journey from farmland to one of the most prominent high school campuses in the nation.
Follow the celebration all year long:
· Website: www.materdei.org/75
· Instagram and Facebook: @materdeimonarchs
· YouTube: @materdeihighschool1950
Principal Frances Clare, who has served at Mater Dei since 1987 and as principal since 2002, shared her pride and excitement for the year ahead. “It is an incredible honor to be part of this milestone moment in Mater Dei’s history,” Clare said. “Having witnessed the tremendous growth of this community over the decades, I can truly say there is no place like Mater Dei. This yearlong celebration is not only a tribute to our past but also a joyful reflection of our Catholic mission, one that began with our founding students and faculty in 1950 and continues today as we form students who become adults committed to faith in action. I am so proud to call Mater Dei home.”
From Santa Ana to the world, the legacy of Mater Dei continues, built on tradition, strengthened by faith, and carried forward by generations of Monarchs—past, present, and future.
