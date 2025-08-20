Mater Dei High School Celebrates 75 Years as an Orange County Icon: 1950-2025

Since opening in 1950 on Santa Ana’s farmland, Mater Dei has grown into Orange County’s largest Catholic high school with 30,000 alumni worldwide. Now marking 75 years of faith, tradition, and excellence, the Monarch legacy shines in academics, arts, athletics (including three Heisman winners) and service. This milestone will be honored all year, beginning with their Spirit Festival on Sept. 6 (open to the public).