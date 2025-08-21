New Chapter in IT Innovation and Cyber Security: RADER Solutions and CBM Technology Join Forces
Two companies with a long history of innovation and shared values are coming together to better serve their clients and communities. RADER Solutions and CBM Technology are proud to announce their merger—uniting their strengths to offer even more powerful, forward-thinking IT solutions across Lafayette and beyond.
Lafayette, LA, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Two companies with a long history of innovation and shared values are coming together to better serve their clients and communities. CBM Technology and RADER Solutions are proud to announce their merger—uniting their strengths to offer even more powerful, forward-thinking IT solutions across Lafayette and beyond.
For over 50 years, CBM Technology has been a trusted name in delivering reliable, innovative IT services. Known for its SOC 2 Cybersecurity Compliance and recognition on the MSP 501 and MSSP Top 250 lists, CBM has set a high standard in Managed Services and Cybersecurity excellence.
RADER Solutions, founded in 1998, brings a reputation for exceptional Technical Support, Strategic IT Consulting, and Cybersecurity Expertise. Recognized nationally at industry events and in media outlets, RADER has helped businesses scale and succeed through smart, secure, and responsive technology.
Now united, CBM and RADER are combining their expertise to deliver smarter, faster, and more secure solutions to clients of all sizes. Together, they will offer expanded capabilities leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Managed Services—all delivered with the care, speed, and strategic insight customers have come to expect.
CBM CEO, Chad Theriot shares, “We’ve always shared the same core values: integrity, customer-first service, and a commitment to excellence. Chris and I have talked for years about the possibilities of working together. Now, we’re excited to make it a reality.”
RADER CEO, Chris Rader adds, “This merger is about more than growth—it’s about delivering even greater value to our clients and creating new opportunities for our team members. By combining our resources and experience, we’re equipped to solve bigger challenges and drive long-term success for those we serve.”
Operating under the RADER brand, the combined organization will include over 80 dedicated professionals across all divisions: Cloud Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, Software Development, VoIP Services, and Managed Services. Together, CBM and RADER are helping businesses meet today’s IT demands with strength, security, and certainty.
If you have any questions about this partnership, their ongoing commitment to service, or what they can do for your business, reach out today.
About CBM Technology
CBM Technology is a comprehensive MSSP specializing in Enterprise Consultations, Integrated Solutions, Cloud Services, Web Services, Software Development, and Proactive Services. For over 50 years, CBM has successfully provided innovative and reliable IT services throughout Acadiana and the United States. Visit https://cbm.technology/ or call (337) 233-5010.
About RADER Solutions
RADER Solutions is the trusted IT partner for successful businesses in Lafayette, LA and throughout the United States. Founded in 1998, RADER provides Managed Services, VoIP Services, Cloud Infrastructure, Hosting, and Cyber Security. RADER brings structure, stability, and strategy to business technology, helping companies scale, evolve, and compete. Visit https://www.radersolutions.com/ or call (337) 205-4652.
Contact
Catherine Battos
912-629-2420
www.radersolutions.com/
