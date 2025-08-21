Marian Homes Expands Mission with Purchase of New Group Home in Strasburg, VA
Marian Homes, Inc., a nonprofit organization providing safe and supportive housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has announced the purchase of its tenth group home in Strasburg, Virginia. The home will accommodate up to five residents and will be operated in partnership with a professional care provider, offering a family-like environment that promotes independence and dignity.
Fairfax Station, VA, August 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marian Homes, Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing safe, affordable, and supportive housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is proud to announce the purchase of its tenth group home, located in Strasburg, Virginia. This milestone marks a significant step in the organization's mission to create inclusive communities where residents can live with dignity, independence, and respect.
The new Strasburg home will provide housing for up to five adults and will be operated in partnership with a professional care provider. Like all Marian Homes properties, it is designed to foster a warm, family-like environment that encourages independence while ensuring residents receive the care and support they need.
"Our mission has always been to serve adults with intellectual disabilities by providing safe and loving homes," said Jim McHugh, President of Marian Homes. "The addition of our Strasburg property is another step forward in addressing the growing need for supportive housing in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley."
The expansion into Strasburg reflects Marian Homes' ongoing commitment to serve more individuals and families across the region. The organization continues to rely on the generosity of donors, volunteers, and community partners to bring its mission to life. For more information about Marian Homes, upcoming events, or ways to support its mission, please visit www.marianhomes.org.
Founded in 1996, Marian Homes, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides affordable, long-term housing for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Northern Virginia. In partnership with professional care providers, Marian Homes ensures residents live in a safe, respectful, and supportive environment that fosters independence and dignity.
