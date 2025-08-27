FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia for Cannabidiol Therapy in Glioblastoma

Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for cannabidiol (CBD) in treating severe gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). This milestone, based on Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia’s preclinical research and collaborations with Augusta University, TGB, and CREAM, provides tax credits, fee reductions, and 7 years of exclusivity, accelerating development of innovative therapies for patients with urgent unmet needs.