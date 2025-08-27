FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia for Cannabidiol Therapy in Glioblastoma
Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for cannabidiol (CBD) in treating severe gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). This milestone, based on Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia’s preclinical research and collaborations with Augusta University, TGB, and CREAM, provides tax credits, fee reductions, and 7 years of exclusivity, accelerating development of innovative therapies for patients with urgent unmet needs.
Augusta, GA, August 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia LLC Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the use of cannabidiol (CBD) in the treatment of severe gliomas, including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM).
GBM is one of the most aggressive brain cancers, affecting approximately 15,000 new patients annually in the United States and more than 300,000 worldwide. Prognosis remains poor, with most patients surviving less than 18 months following diagnosis. While there is currently no cure, emerging research has highlighted the potential of CBD as a novel therapeutic approach, offering new hope for patients and their families.
Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing safe and effective cannabis-derived therapies for serious medical conditions. In close collaboration with Augusta University, Thriftmaster Global Biosciences (TGB), and the Center for Research and Experimental Animal Modeling (CREAM), Medicinal Cannabis of Georgia has built a strong scientific foundation and resources necessary to move this program toward clinical application.
The Orphan Drug Designation represents a significant milestone that will accelerate these efforts. In addition to regulatory support, the designation provides important advantages such as eligibility for federal tax credits, FDA fee reductions, and seven years of market exclusivity upon approval, key benefits that help advance innovative therapies for patients with urgent unmet medical needs.
Dr. Phillip Wang
706-533-1399
gacannabis.us
Dr. Wang is a co-founder and the Public Relations Manager for Medical Cannabis of Georgia
