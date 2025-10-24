Zatik Naturals Redefines Clean Hair Care with Sulfate-Free Foaming Shampoos
Zatik Naturals introduces its sulfate-free foaming shampoos, proving rich lather doesn’t require harsh chemicals. Powered by plant-based surfactants and organic extracts, these shampoos gently cleanse, hydrate, and support healthier hair and scalp. Vegan, cruelty-free, and USDA Certified Organic, Zatik products are handcrafted in California with fresh botanicals, offering clean, effective, and eco-friendly hair care.
Burbank, CA, October 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zatik Naturals, a pioneer in USDA Certified Organic and clean beauty solutions, proudly announces its line of natural foaming shampoos that prove you don’t need harsh sulfates for a rich lather and truly clean, healthy hair.
For years, sulfates have been used in hair care to create foam, often leaving hair stripped, dry, and damaged. Zatik Naturals’ innovation brings together plant-infused ingredients, organic extracts, and eco-friendly formulations to deliver shampoos that foam naturally—without compromise.
Consumers have been told that foam only comes from sulfates, but that’s simply not true,” said Ovsanna Mkrtumyan founder of Zatik Naturals. “Our shampoos are powered by natural surfactants that create a gentle, luxurious lather while respecting the scalp, hair, and environment.
Key Benefits of Zatik Naturals’ Foaming Shampoos:
No Sulfates, No Harsh Chemicals: Safe, gentle cleansing without stripping natural oils.
Rich Natural Foam: Plant-derived surfactants, including gentle coconut-based cleansers, create a creamy, luxurious lather without sulfates. These natural foaming agents effectively lift away impurities while remaining mild on the scalp and hair.
Healthier Hair & Scalp: Supports balance, hydration, and shine with every wash.
Eco-Friendly & Conscious: USDA Certified Organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and packaged with sustainability in mind.
Zatik Naturals’ foaming shampoos are part of the company’s broader mission to create clean, effective, and planet-friendly products that harness the power of botanicals. Handmade in Burbank, California, each product is crafted in small batches with fresh raw botanicals sourced from USDA-certified organic farms.
About Zatik Naturals
Since 2007, Zatik Naturals has been dedicated to producing safe, nontoxic, and effective beauty and wellness products. Known for its fresh, handcrafted formulations, the company combines modern science with ancient wisdom to create organic hair care, skincare, and dietary supplements. Zatik products are available nationwide in retailers including Whole Foods Market, Erewhon Markets, and online at www.zatiknatural.com.
Contact
Ovsanna Mkrtumyan
888-928-4595
zatiknaturals.com
