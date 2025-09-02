True North Home Loans Expands Regional Footprint with Experienced Leadership

True North Home Loans is expanding into Cincinnati with two new branch locations led by veteran Branch Managers Steve Ellis and Bo Kearney. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star service rating, True North offers a full range of mortgage solutions—including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor, Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation loans—delivering fast, transparent, and stress-free home financing.