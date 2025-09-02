True North Home Loans Expands Regional Footprint with Experienced Leadership
True North Home Loans is expanding into Cincinnati with two new branch locations led by veteran Branch Managers Steve Ellis and Bo Kearney. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star service rating, True North offers a full range of mortgage solutions—including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor, Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation loans—delivering fast, transparent, and stress-free home financing.
Cincinnati, OH, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- True North Home Loans is expanding its footprint with new branch locations in Cincinnati, led by Branch Managers Steve Ellis and Bo Kearney, two highly respected leaders in the mortgage industry. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star customer service rating, True North delivers a full suite of mortgage solutions designed to make the home financing process fast, transparent, and stress-free.
With loan programs including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor Loans, New Home Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation options, the new branches will offer the versatility to meet the unique needs of first-time buyers, seasoned investors, and self-employed borrowers alike.
“Our mission is simple: Deliver an exceptional experience for every client,” said Ellis, who is nationally ranked by Originator magazine. “We’re committed to closing loans quickly and on time, while making the process clear and stress-free. Clients know they can rely on us for honest guidance, competitive options, and service that makes them feel valued every step of the way.”
Kearney emphasized the team’s client-first approach: “It’s never just about the transaction—it’s about building trust, ensuring clarity, and making the journey to homeownership as smooth as possible.”
Supported by a highly skilled processing team with decades of mortgage experience, the branch is equipped to manage even the most complex transactions efficiently. Their focus on tailored solutions, clear communication, and quick turnarounds has earned them a loyal following of clients and referral partners.
“Steve, Bo, and their team bring unmatched expertise, integrity, and results to True North,” Divisional President Justin Fitzhugh said. “Their commitment to clients and partners sets a standard that aligns perfectly with our mission.”
About True North Home Loans
True North Home Loans is a trusted mortgage provider dedicated to helping clients achieve their homeownership goals with ease and confidence. With expertise in VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor Loans, New Home Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation Loans, the team pairs decades of experience with a commitment to delivering a seamless and transparent mortgage process. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star customer service rating, True North Home Loans is here to guide you home.
With loan programs including VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor Loans, New Home Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation options, the new branches will offer the versatility to meet the unique needs of first-time buyers, seasoned investors, and self-employed borrowers alike.
“Our mission is simple: Deliver an exceptional experience for every client,” said Ellis, who is nationally ranked by Originator magazine. “We’re committed to closing loans quickly and on time, while making the process clear and stress-free. Clients know they can rely on us for honest guidance, competitive options, and service that makes them feel valued every step of the way.”
Kearney emphasized the team’s client-first approach: “It’s never just about the transaction—it’s about building trust, ensuring clarity, and making the journey to homeownership as smooth as possible.”
Supported by a highly skilled processing team with decades of mortgage experience, the branch is equipped to manage even the most complex transactions efficiently. Their focus on tailored solutions, clear communication, and quick turnarounds has earned them a loyal following of clients and referral partners.
“Steve, Bo, and their team bring unmatched expertise, integrity, and results to True North,” Divisional President Justin Fitzhugh said. “Their commitment to clients and partners sets a standard that aligns perfectly with our mission.”
About True North Home Loans
True North Home Loans is a trusted mortgage provider dedicated to helping clients achieve their homeownership goals with ease and confidence. With expertise in VA, FHA, Conventional, USDA, Doctor Loans, New Home Construction, Non-QM, and Renovation Loans, the team pairs decades of experience with a commitment to delivering a seamless and transparent mortgage process. Licensed in 40 states and backed by a 4.9-star customer service rating, True North Home Loans is here to guide you home.
Contact
True North Home LoansContact
Jennifer O'Neil, Divisional Director of Marketing
401-835-4760
www.truenorthhomeloans.com/
Jennifer O'Neil, Divisional Director of Marketing
401-835-4760
www.truenorthhomeloans.com/
Categories