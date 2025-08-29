New Leadership Model – "Never Fire Anyone" – Released Today
Mark Morgenfruh, in partnership with GetHRready, today announced the release of the First Edition of "Never Fire Anyone." A book about a new leadership model based on trust, empathy and the strength of relationships. Now available in paperback and digitally on Amazon.
Exasperated with corporations overly-focused on immediate results, commoditizing talent and missing the whole point about how to effectively lead others, Mark Morgenfruh has introduced a controversial approach to inspiration in the workplace and addressing poor performance. Only two simple things underpin anyone’s ability to lead.
As the Founder and President of GetHRready, and now first-time author, Mark writes in blunt, colorfully-worded, occasionally-provocative prose. Rooted in two very simple core beliefs, he believes in every situation teams desire to do great things and all they need are clear direction and knowing someone cares. When they fail, it’s because there is a lack of trust and empathy in the leader and possibly the larger corporate culture.
Let’s lead uniquely. Let’s lead like we never thought possible. Trust. Empathy. Love. Tough love to be sure. Transparency. Candor.
About the Author: When you grow up in Vineland, NJ you grow up everything Philly. Broad Street Bullies. Today's Brotherly Shove. Sarcasm that can almost pierce skin. It really is the City of Brotherly Love. Tough Love. Mark Morgenfruh lives and writes in blunt, colorfully-worded, provocative and logical Philly-style prose. Not everyone’s cup of tea, to be sure.
About the Company: From quick and affordable solutions to fundamental HR Compliance needs like HR Handbooks, Audits and Anonymous Hotlines to projects that call for truly unique HR expertise, our mission is simple, we GET every business in America HR READY.
Title: "Never Fire Anyone"
Pub. Date: August 29, 2025
Pages: 265
Price: $19.99 paperback; $9.99 Kindle
ISBN: 979-8-218-75285-9
Contacts:
Mark Morgenfruh
info@markmorgenfruh.com
www.NeverFireAnyone.com
www.GetHRready.com
