Brewing Change: Costa Rican-Born Coffee Roaster Celebrates 3rd Anniversary
Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters, founded by Costa Rican-born Steven Fonseca, together with his wife, Linda Juarez, of Mexican origin, celebrates its third anniversary in Bordentown, NJ. Rooted in Fonseca’s childhood in Costa Rica’s coffee fields, the café has become a local hub for connection and culture. On August 30, 2025, guests can enjoy tasting workshops, learn about roasting, enjoy live entertainment and prizes. Plus, 20% of all sales will be donated.
Bordentown, NJ, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bordentown’s vibrant small business scene celebrates a milestone as Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters marks its third (3rd) anniversary on August 30, 2025. Founded by Steven Fonseca, whose journey began in Costa Rica’s coffee fields alongside his mother who picked the beans to support their family, the café embodies the spirit of striving for a better life and sharing it with the community. At his core, and at the heart of the café is a spirit of wellness where patrons are encouraged to slow down and “sip the season.”
“It’s a dream come true to be able to share the craft of specialty coffee and help protect the place we now call home,” says Fonseca, a former pastor and internationalist. “We are so happy to be an active member of this vibrant community in Bordentown. I’m also grateful to everyone for your support over the past three years. We want to invite people to embrace slowness and mindfulness through the experience of artisan coffee.”
Fonseca’s wife and business partner, Linda Juarez, whose parents hail from Mexico, shares Fonseca’s passion for wellness, community, and conservation. Her background in nutrition and deep curiosity in food science and bakery combined with their shared desire to deliver an authentic experience is what fuels the owners through the long hours at the roaster and at the café. Together, they are committed to their community and to the preservation of the neighboring Abbott Marshlands - especially the turtles who make it their home.
On August 30, guests are invited for a full day of celebrations from 7:30am to 8:00pm. Guests can learn the art of coffee roasting, join specialty tastings, enter raffles, have fun in the photo booth, and enjoy a lineup of festivities. But the third anniversary celebration is not just about coffee: it’s about giving back: 20% of the day’s proceeds will be donated.
3rd Anniversary Celebration Event Details:
Date: August 30, 2025 from 7:30am-7:00pm
Location: 225 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown, NJ 08505
Activities: Roasting workshops, coffee tastings, raffles, and more!
They hope to see you there. All are welcome. To learn more, visit the company’s website: https://turtlebeanscoffee.com/ or Instagram @turtle.beans.roaster.
About Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters: Born in the lush coffee-growing highlands of Costa Rica, founder Steven Fonseca developed a lifelong appreciation for coffee from childhood, learning not just the flavors, but the tradition, artistry, and resilience behind every bean. That early passion grew into a craft, mastering the art of roasting specialty coffees that honor the hard work of farmers, the artistry of baristas, and all those who carry coffee from hillside to cup. Now rooted in Bordentown, NJ, Turtle Beans Specialty Coffee Roasters blends global heritage with local purpose: serving as both a neighborhood gathering place and a steward of community well-being. With a mission that goes beyond brewing, the company encourages guests to slow down, savor every delicate flavor note, and connect with each other, with nature, and with themselves. Committed to community, Turtle Beans proudly embraces craftsmanship that makes coffee more than a drink -- it’s artfully prepared as an intentional experience meant to bring joy to the heart.
Contact
Loralyn Mears
(609) 853-3029
turtlebeanscoffee.com/
