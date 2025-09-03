JOA Receives Another 5-Year Contract to Provide Construction Project Management for the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA)
JOA will continue to provide support and management for ongoing and future HACLA projects.
Los Angeles, CA, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- JOA, a leading provider of project and construction management in Southern California, is excited to announce that they have been awarded another 5-year contract to provide Construction Management Services to the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA).
HACLA invests in people and places and has embarked on a "Build First" strategy for redevelopment and relocation in many neighborhoods within the city limits. From the beginning, they include the community in each redevelopment location to help shape it into the vision of the community.
“JOA shares the vision of HACLA to provide more than a place to live,” says Scott Simpson, Program Director at JOA. “We are honored to have been awarded an additional 5-year contract to continue supporting the agency with its mission.”
Over the last five years, JOA has provided support on several housing projects with the City, including Jordan Downs in Watts—a $1.5B neighborhood community revitalization program, Rose Hill Courts neighborhood redevelopment, and Project Homekey program acquisitions across the entire City of Los Angeles.
“The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles plays an important role in creating residential opportunities for the community,” said Jeff Oviedo, President of JOA. “We are proud to bring our expertise to support HACLA as they expand and improve housing across Los Angeles.”
About JOA
Established in 1996, JOA has decades of proven success solving complex management challenges for Southern California’s largest projects and clients. We are a dedicated team of creative problem solvers with expertise in managing large construction projects. Our people rally and inspire teams to success by offering a rare combination of creative solutions and up-front personal engagement.
HACLA invests in people and places and has embarked on a "Build First" strategy for redevelopment and relocation in many neighborhoods within the city limits. From the beginning, they include the community in each redevelopment location to help shape it into the vision of the community.
“JOA shares the vision of HACLA to provide more than a place to live,” says Scott Simpson, Program Director at JOA. “We are honored to have been awarded an additional 5-year contract to continue supporting the agency with its mission.”
Over the last five years, JOA has provided support on several housing projects with the City, including Jordan Downs in Watts—a $1.5B neighborhood community revitalization program, Rose Hill Courts neighborhood redevelopment, and Project Homekey program acquisitions across the entire City of Los Angeles.
“The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles plays an important role in creating residential opportunities for the community,” said Jeff Oviedo, President of JOA. “We are proud to bring our expertise to support HACLA as they expand and improve housing across Los Angeles.”
About JOA
Established in 1996, JOA has decades of proven success solving complex management challenges for Southern California’s largest projects and clients. We are a dedicated team of creative problem solvers with expertise in managing large construction projects. Our people rally and inspire teams to success by offering a rare combination of creative solutions and up-front personal engagement.
Contact
JOA GroupContact
Scott Simpson
949-307-3400
joagroup.com
Scott Simpson
949-307-3400
joagroup.com
Categories