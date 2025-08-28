Med-Care Providers Expands Telehealth, Mental Health, and In-Home Primary Care Services in Las Vegas
Med-Care Providers, a Nevada-based healthcare practice, announces the expansion of its services including telehealth, primary care, psychiatry, counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home visits. The practice is committed to improving accessibility and outcomes for patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada.
Las Vegas, NV, August 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Med-Care Providers is proud to announce the expansion of its comprehensive healthcare services to better serve patients in Las Vegas and across Nevada.
The organization now offers telehealth visits, primary care, psychiatry, mental health counseling, neurofeedback therapy, pain management, and in-home house calls for elderly and home-bound patients.
“Our mission is to make healthcare simple, compassionate, and accessible to everyone,” said Osmel Villarreal, Founder of Med-Care Providers. “Whether through virtual visits, clinic appointments, or home-based care, we are dedicated to ensuring every patient receives the right care at the right time.”
Key Service Highlights:
Telehealth: Secure online appointments for patients statewide.
Primary Care: Preventive care, chronic disease management, and wellness visits.
Mental Health & Psychiatry: Counseling, psychiatric evaluations, and medication management.
Neurofeedback Therapy: Brain-based therapy for anxiety, depression, PTSD, and sleep disorders.
House Calls: Care delivered directly to elderly or bed-bound patients at home.
Pain Management: Integrated therapies to support long-term well-being.
With a team of licensed medical and mental health professionals, Med-Care Providers continues to expand partnerships with hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and community organizations to improve patient outcomes.
For more information, visit:
https://med-careproviders.com
https://primarycarelasvegas.com
Contact
Osmel Villarreal, MS, MBA
+1 702-723-0303
https://med-careproviders.com
