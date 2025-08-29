Grelin Health Appoints Former DocuSign Marketing Director as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth in Autonomous RCM

Grelin Health, the AI-powered company pioneering Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), has appointed Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer. Wagner, a former DocuSign marketing leader with 25+ years in SaaS and healthcare growth, will lead Grelin’s go-to-market strategy as the company prepares for a Seed+ raise.