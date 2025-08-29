Grelin Health Appoints Former DocuSign Marketing Director as Chief Marketing Officer to Drive Growth in Autonomous RCM
Grelin Health, the AI-powered company pioneering Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), has appointed Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer. Wagner, a former DocuSign marketing leader with 25+ years in SaaS and healthcare growth, will lead Grelin’s go-to-market strategy as the company prepares for a Seed+ raise.
Melbourne, FL, August 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Grelin Health, an AI-powered healthtech company pioneering the Autonomous Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) category, today announced the appointment of Mike Wagner as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Wagner will lead Grelin’s marketing, positioning, and go-to-market strategy as the company scales partnerships and prepares for a Seed+ funding round.
Wagner is a veteran SaaS and healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience building and scaling technology companies. He previously served as Director of Product Marketing at DocuSign, where he helped the company launch industry-specific solutions and supported its growth through a pivotal Series C funding round. He has since held senior leadership roles at multiple startups, specializing in category creation, SaaS growth, and healthcare technology marketing.
Solving a $300B Healthcare Problem
The U.S. healthcare system loses more than $300 billion annually due to billing inefficiencies, denials, and delays. Grelin Health’s mission is to eliminate these losses with its fully autonomous RCM platform. The system integrates seamlessly with existing EMR/EHR systems and automates the entire revenue cycle — from eligibility checks and prior authorizations to coding, claims, and appeals — without disrupting provider workflows.
“Grelin is solving one of the biggest problems in healthcare today: the inefficiency and revenue leakage in billing,” said Wagner. “I joined because I believe Grelin will become the default autonomous billing platform, just as Epic became the standard for EMRs. Our technology eliminates denials, accelerates collections, and reduces costs for providers — and it’s deployable in weeks, not years.”
Traction and Growth
Grelin Health has already signed MSO partnerships, is onboarding multiple clinics, and has a pipeline representing over $100 million in potential claim flow.
About Grelin Health
Grelin Health is an AI-powered healthtech company building the first fully autonomous Revenue Cycle Management platform for healthcare providers, MSOs, and hospitals. By automating eligibility, prior authorization, coding, claims, and appeals, Grelin eliminates revenue leakage, accelerates reimbursements, and reduces costs by up to 70%. Headquartered in Florida and incorporated in Delaware, Grelin is positioned to become the Autonomous RCM Operating System for healthcare.
Media Contact:
Mike Wager
Chief Marketing Officer
Grelin Health
Email: mike.wagner@grelinhealth.com
Phone: 321-225-9488
Website: www.grelinhealth.com
