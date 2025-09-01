BookBench™: The First AI Benchmark That Ranks the Best Artificial Intelligences for Writing Books
Giacomo Bruno launches the first independent benchmark that evaluates the best artificial intelligences for writing books.
Milan, Italy, September 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Bruno Editore announces BookBench™, the first independent benchmark designed to answer a crucial question for the publishing world: what is the best AI for writing a book?
Created by Giacomo Bruno (author of 35 books, publisher of over 1,200 authors, and serving 2.5 million customers), BookBench™ introduces replicable tests, transparent editorial criteria, and public results with rankings and demonstration videos.
For anyone who wants to make an informed choice about the technology they use to write and publish, BookBench™ tests models along a complete publishing path: from titles to summaries, from readability to consistency, to complete chapters and books. Each stage includes clear scores and a final editorial evaluation.
“With BookBench™, we move from opinions to data: the same rules for everyone, comparable evaluations, and replicable criteria,” says Giacomo Bruno, founder of Bruno Editore. “The goal is to give authors and publishers an objective tool to choose the right model based on quality, cost, time, and long-term reliability.”
The 10 official parameters of BookBench™:
- Title: Originality, impact, and effectiveness in creating captivating titles
- Summary: Clarity and accuracy in mapping content
- Style: Quality of form, formatting, and fluidity of text
- Content: Emotional engagement and narrative quality
- Length: Ability to meet the required word limits
- Readability: Ease of understanding and fluidity of the text with the Gulpease index
- Humanity: Checks for originality and non-detectability of AI content
- Chapter: Ability to write a complete 10,000-word chapter
- Book: Ability to produce a complete 40,000-word book
- Token: Input/output management and context consistency
An absolute first for the industry: in addition to the usual “token context” values, BookBench™ practically measures how many words can actually be loaded into prompts and how many words are produced by the models. This is a concrete indicator—never before disclosed by AI companies—that is decisive for the feasibility of complete chapters and books.
“We measure real performance: maximum loadable input, achievable output, context stability, and long-term editorial quality,” adds Bruno. “It's the kind of transparency that was missing for those who actually work with books.”
The BookBench™ project is online:
https://www.bookbench.net
Giacomo Bruno, born in Rome in 1977, is an electronic engineer who has been dubbed “the father of ebooks” by the press for bringing ebooks to Italy in 2002 with Bruno Editore, nine years before Amazon and other publishers. He is the author of 35 bestsellers on personal growth and the publisher of over 1,200 books on personal and professional development, which have helped over 2,500,000 Italians. He is considered the leading expert on Artificial Intelligence applied to publishing and is the creator of BookBench™, the first independent benchmark that evaluates the best AI for writing books. He is followed by TV, news programs, and the national press. He helps entrepreneurs and professionals build their personal brand to increase their authority, visibility, and turnover by writing a book about their professional history. Info at: https://www.brunoeditore.it
