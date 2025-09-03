Chicago Dental Society Foundation Announces Fall Fundraiser: “Speakeasy Soirée”
Chicago, IL, September 03, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Chicago Dental Society Foundation (CDSF) is excited to announce its 2025 Fall Fundraiser, the Speakeasy Soirée, to be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM at the Union League Club of Chicago.
Chaired by Dr. Kimberly Fasula and Ms. Mary Ann Mahon-Huels, the event will transport guests behind the velvet curtain for an afternoon of lively libations, camaraderie, and charitable giving—all in support of the Foundation’s oral health programs, including the CDSF Free Dental Clinic in Wheaton, IL.
Guests will enjoy:
Live music from the incomparable Stu the Piano Guy
Signature cocktails & gourmet hors d’oeuvres
A spirited silent auction featuring unique experiences and items.
An opportunity to support life-changing dental care for underserved individuals in Chicagoland.
Thanks to the generosity of our donors and volunteers, the CDS Foundation Clinic opens doors—and mouths—to healthier smiles every year,” said Dr. Vince Arpino, Chair of the CDS Foundation Board of Trustees. “The Speakeasy Soirée isn’t just a night of fun and flapper flair—it’s what helps us keep providing free, high-quality dental care to those who need it most. So, grab your fedoras and feather boas, and join us in making a real difference—one smile at a time.”
Prohibition-era attire is welcome—flapper dresses, fedoras, or smart casual chic—to add to the festive speakeasy spirit.
Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Proceeds directly benefit the CDS Foundation’s mission to improve oral health in our communities through education, access to care, and volunteerism.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: http://bit.ly/3JAF2Hz
About the Chicago Dental Society Foundation
Our mission is to improve oral health in underserved communities across Chicagoland by expanding access to care, providing education, and engaging dental professionals in service and support.
Media Contact:
Kristen Weber, MA, CNP
Executive Director
Chicago Dental Society Foundation
(312) 836-7301
Kweber@cdsfound.org
About the Chicago Dental Society Foundation
Our mission is to improve oral health in underserved communities across Chicagoland by expanding access to care, providing education, and engaging dental professionals in service and support.
