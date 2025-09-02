Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist.
Miami Beach, FL, September 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED: The Future of Luxury Watch Straps Has Arrived
Rolex watches meet cutting-edge fintech in an industry-first breakthrough.
Rubber B, the brand that revolutionized the watch strap industry by launching the first curved-end (“integrated”) rubber straps for Rolex in 2010, proudly unveils its latest innovation: Rubber B CONNECTED – a Tap-to-Pay-enabled rubber strap engineered exclusively for luxury mechanical watches.
This NFC-powered strap allows wearers to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist—without compromising the integrity, heritage, or style of their timepiece. Built around Rubber B’s signature T-Design, CONNECTED straps integrate flawlessly with select Rolex models, maintaining the original factory clasp for seamless elegance.
The Fusion of Tradition and Technology
Rubber B CONNECTED redefines the luxury watch accessory category by embedding passive NFC technology into its Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber straps, meticulously calibrated for specific watch references. This innovation provides modern functionality for iconic timepieces from Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Panerai, and IWC, all while preserving the mechanical purity collectors value most.
Whether making a purchase at a boutique, dining at a fine restaurant, or navigating global travel, CONNECTED empowers wearers to pay effortlessly, elegantly, and securely—with nothing more than a tap of the wrist.
Key Features of Rubber B CONNECTED
Contactless Payments
Secure tap-to-pay transactions via passive NFC chip—no charging, no phone required.
Swiss Luxury Craftsmanship
Made in Switzerland from 100% natural vulcanized rubber, engineered for comfort, longevity, and luxury appeal.
Uncompromised Security
Protected by bank-level encryption and advanced NFC protocols for complete peace of mind.
Limitless Lifestyle Performance
Waterproof, rugged, and ready for daily wear—whether in the gym, ocean, or boardroom.
Universal Compatibility
Functions like a credit card with Visa, Mastercard, and other major networks.
Available Models
At launch, Rubber B CONNECTED is available for the following Rolex models, each designed to use the original Rolex deployant clasp (Classic Series):
Explorer I 39mm
Daytona on Oyster Bracelet
Daytona Ceramic Bezel
Explorer II 40mm
GMT Master (non-ceramic)
GMT Master II (non-ceramic and ceramic versions)
Oyster Perpetual 39mm
Sea-Dweller (non-ceramic)
Submariner 40mm (non-ceramic)
Yacht-Master 40mm
Sky-Dweller on Oyster Bracelet
A New Standard in Luxury Strap Technology
With the introduction of the CONNECTED series, Rubber B continues its role as the leader in luxury strap innovation, blending timeless aesthetics with the needs of modern luxury lifestyles. This launch reflects Rubber B’s vision for invisible technology—smart functionality embedded discreetly into fine craftsmanship, rather than worn as a statement.
CONNECTED is not just a product; it’s a movement redefining how traditional watches interact with the digital world.
Availability
Rubber B CONNECTED is available now at https://rubberb.com/connected/ and through select luxury watch retailers worldwide.
Rubber B is Not Affiliated with Rolex SA or any other watch brand. All watches, logos, and likenesses are the trademarks of their respective owners.
About Rubber B
Rubber B is a Swiss-engineered brand that has pioneered integrated rubber straps for luxury watches since 2010. Known for its precision, innovation, and uncompromising standards, Rubber B blends the elegance of traditional horology with the functionality demanded by today’s most discerning collectors. With the launch of CONNECTED, Rubber B expands its legacy—ushering in a new era where luxury meets technology.
William Castano
(305) 771-2369
rubberb.com
press@rubberb.com, info@rubberb.com
