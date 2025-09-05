New Book Warns of “Slow-Motion Coup” as Tech Elites Advance a Dark Revolt Against Democracy
The book contends that the neo-reactionary (NRx) movement has escaped the margins of online forums to become a strategic playbook for power, operationalized by tech billionaires, political operatives, and ideological entrepreneurs.
Atlanta, GA, September 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Dark Enlightenment Files: The Dark Enlightenment Unmasked 2nd Edition reveals how fringe philosophy became real-world operations threatening democratic governance.
Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC today announced the release of The Dark Enlightenment Files: The Dark Enlightenment Unmasked (2nd Edition), An Elite Revolt Against Democracy, by HASE Fiero.
A gripping public intelligence briefing that reframes the so-called “Dark Enlightenment” as a coordinated elite-driven threat, not an internet subculture.
The book contends that the neo-reactionary (NRx) movement has escaped the margins of online forums to become a strategic playbook for power, operationalized by tech billionaires, political operatives, and ideological entrepreneurs.
Inside the Case File
A New Playbook for Power: The NRx worldview rejects the Enlightenment, proposing a “CEO-monarch” who governs like a corporate executive. Concepts like Patchwork and Reactionary Modernism serve as working blueprints for dismantling liberal democracy.
The Pipelines of Influence: Fiero maps how fringe blogs became boardroom strategy. Dossiers track the movement’s influence through top figures showing how they provide “policy on-ramps” for authoritarian narratives.
Concrete Operations (2023–2025): New forensic chapters detail real-world events, including:
Operation Rage — the mass purge of civil servants, framed as a bureaucratic “reboot.”
Operation Exit — the rise of seasteads, enclaves, and “opt-out” governance projects.
Operation Leviathan — the use of algorithms, crypto, and code as levers of governance capture.
The Warning
“The danger lies not in mobs storming the gates, but in elites rewriting the operating system of governance itself,” Fiero warns.
“The villains aren’t coming — they’re already inside the building.”
The book exposes how pseudoscience, historical myth, and digital architecture function as “weapons systems” to script an authoritarian future under the guise of “efficiency.”
The Remedy
Far from doomscrolling, the second edition concludes with a counter-strategy manual — a defensive playbook to:
Harden institutions
Secure the technological stack
Inoculate the public against narrative sabotage
The Dark Enlightenment Unmasked calls on citizens, policymakers, and educators to recognize the threat before democracy becomes, in Fiero’s words, “an obsolete operating system.”
About the Author
HASE Fiero is a writer and investigator focused on the intersections of technology, power, and democratic resilience. His work bridges digital forensics with political analysis to expose how ideologies migrate from code to governance.
About Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Intellectual Enlightenment Press is an independent publisher dedicated to exploring the cultural, technological, and philosophical forces shaping modern civilization.
Press Contact:
Editor Intellectual Enlightenment Press, LLC
Email: mail@intellectual-enlightenment.com
Voice Mail: 404-718-0044
Website: https://intellectual-enlightenment.com
https://intellectual-enlightenment.com/Store/details/263/the-dark-enlightenment-files
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FPPMC2W3
https://play.google.com/store/books/details?id=qtKDEQAAQBAJ
New Book Exposes "Elite Revolt Against Democracy," Framing Dark Enlightenment as a Live-Action Coup
The Dark Enlightenment Files: The Dark Enlightenment Unmasked 2nd Edition reveals how fringe philosophy became real-world operations threatening democratic governance.
