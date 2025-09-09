North American Medical Corporation Receives Approval to Import Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore

North American Medical Corporation (NAM) has received approval to import its patented Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore, with the first unit going to Dr. Jon Marshall of Back In Health. The system’s unique technology delivers precise, non-invasive spinal decompression, expanding NAM’s global network of IDD Therapy® providers.