North American Medical Corporation Receives Approval to Import Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore
North American Medical Corporation (NAM) has received approval to import its patented Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy® into Singapore, with the first unit going to Dr. Jon Marshall of Back In Health. The system’s unique technology delivers precise, non-invasive spinal decompression, expanding NAM’s global network of IDD Therapy® providers.
Atlanta, GA, September 09, 2025 --(PR.com)-- North American Medical Corporation (NAM), the exclusive global manufacturer and distributor of the Accu-SPINA® System with IDD Therapy®, proudly announces that it has been officially approved to import the Accu-SPINA device into Singapore. This milestone marks a significant expansion of NAM’s international footprint, bringing its industry-leading, non-surgical spinal decompression technology to Southeast Asia.
The approval allows for the first Accu-SPINA System to be imported for use by Dr. Jon Marshall, Director & Principal Osteopath of Back In Health, a respected healthcare provider based in Singapore, and lays the foundation for broader access to IDD Therapy throughout the region.
IDD Therapy (Intervertebral Differential Dynamics Therapy) is a targeted spinal treatment designed to relieve chronic back and neck pain caused by conditions such as herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and sciatica. The therapy utilizes computer-controlled, advanced spinal-decompression protocols exclusive to the Accu-SPINA System, which isolate and treat specific spinal segments through controlled elongation and mobilization. These dynamic movements, impossible to replicate through traditional traction or manual therapy, are made possible through NAM’s patented oscillation technology.
The Accu-SPINA System is the only device in the world with this patented capability, setting a new standard in non-invasive spinal care by combining precision, repeatability, and safety in one FDA-cleared system.
“We are thrilled to bring the Accu-SPINA® System and IDD Therapy® to Singapore,” said Gidgette Rubin, Senior Vice President at North American Medical Corporation. “This approval represents not only regulatory success, but more importantly, a significant opportunity to improve the lives of patients suffering from unresolved spinal pain in a medically progressive country.”
The expansion into Singapore aligns with NAM’s mission to provide advanced, non-invasive solutions for spinal pain to patients around the world and supports its growing global network of certified IDD Therapy providers.
For more information about IDD Therapy® and the Accu-SPINA® System, visit www.namcorporation.com.
The approval allows for the first Accu-SPINA System to be imported for use by Dr. Jon Marshall, Director & Principal Osteopath of Back In Health, a respected healthcare provider based in Singapore, and lays the foundation for broader access to IDD Therapy throughout the region.
IDD Therapy (Intervertebral Differential Dynamics Therapy) is a targeted spinal treatment designed to relieve chronic back and neck pain caused by conditions such as herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and sciatica. The therapy utilizes computer-controlled, advanced spinal-decompression protocols exclusive to the Accu-SPINA System, which isolate and treat specific spinal segments through controlled elongation and mobilization. These dynamic movements, impossible to replicate through traditional traction or manual therapy, are made possible through NAM’s patented oscillation technology.
The Accu-SPINA System is the only device in the world with this patented capability, setting a new standard in non-invasive spinal care by combining precision, repeatability, and safety in one FDA-cleared system.
“We are thrilled to bring the Accu-SPINA® System and IDD Therapy® to Singapore,” said Gidgette Rubin, Senior Vice President at North American Medical Corporation. “This approval represents not only regulatory success, but more importantly, a significant opportunity to improve the lives of patients suffering from unresolved spinal pain in a medically progressive country.”
The expansion into Singapore aligns with NAM’s mission to provide advanced, non-invasive solutions for spinal pain to patients around the world and supports its growing global network of certified IDD Therapy providers.
For more information about IDD Therapy® and the Accu-SPINA® System, visit www.namcorporation.com.
Contact
North American Medical CorporationContact
Gidgette Becerra Rubin
1 770-541-0012
www.namcorporation.com
Gidgette Becerra Rubin
1 770-541-0012
www.namcorporation.com
Categories