Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Courtice

Courtice, Canada, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers Expands to Courtice, Ontario with New Location Opening September 19
Best Brains Learning Centers is further expanding with the upcoming opening of Best Brains Courtice on September 19. The new center, owned by Bharath Punreddy, marks another milestone in the organization’s mission to provide high-quality after-school programs to students across North America.
Punreddy has been working with the Franchise Success team for more than six months to bring his vision of learning center ownership to life. He noted the strong potential in the education industry and expressed excitement about making a positive impact on students in the Courtice area.
“As demand for after-school tutoring expands, the franchising team has turned its attention to emerging areas such as Courtice, as well as up-and-coming regions in Texas, where new families are seeking quality after-school education for their children,” said Shannon Crumlett, Franchise Development Specialist at Best Brains.
The Courtice center offers ample space for a variety of student programs and is designed to serve as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students will have access to programs in Math, English, Coding, and Abacus, all taught by qualified instructors.
“All of our new locations feature our Coding program,” Crumlett added. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts a lot of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.”
Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which combines fun with enrichment. By utilizing right-brain thinking, Abacus helps strengthen students’ overall brain power and supports long-term academic growth.
Punreddy’s own background reflects his passion for education. A former part-time tutor during his university years, he said that teaching is something he truly enjoys. Coming from a family that placed a strong emphasis on education, Punreddy emphasized the lasting value of knowledge.
“These days kids are very smart, but they face many distractions,” Punreddy said. “With discipline, routine, and time spent learning new things, students can improve their focus and achieve greater success.”
Best Brains Courtice is now enrolling students for its after-school programs. For more information, the center can be reached at (905) 706-5454 or by email at courtice@bestbrains.com.
