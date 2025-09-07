Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Scarborough Lawrence & Brimley
Scarborough, Canada, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers further expands as Best Brains Scarborough Lawrence /Brimley, which prepares to open on September 19. Owner Ayesha Suhail has been working with the Franchise Success team for over 6 months to make her dream of learning center ownership a reality and is ready to begin offering high-quality after-school programs to students in the Scarborough, ON, area.
The center offers ample space for hosting a variety of programs for students and serving as a community hub for families who prioritize education. In-person classes will be held at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Saturday mornings. Students can choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs, all taught by qualified instructors. According to Franchise Development Specialist Shannon Crumlett, "All of our new locations feature our Coding program." She adds, "Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers attracts lots of interest from parents seeking engaging programs that enhance classroom skills, which our program was designed to do." Another unique offering from Best Brains is the Abacus program, which is designed to be both fun and enriching. It utilizes right thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Ayesha explained that students today face challenges with foundation skills in math and English, low concentration span and poor problem solving skills and that her mother was a teacher, Ayesha went on to say that she wants to make real difference in student lives, to see children grow in their confidence, improve academic skills and enjoy learning process.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Scarborough Lawrence /Brimley can improve the academic performance of your child, call (416) 402-8800 or email scarboroughlb@bestbrains.com
Contact
Derek Murrell
bestbrains.com
