EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy
Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back.
Steven Gagnon, entrepreneur and founder of EQUES Timepieces, today announced the growth of his Southern California-based microbrand that combines traditional watchmaking with a purpose-driven mission. Since its founding in 2022, EQUES has continued to expand its reach, most recently with its timepieces now being featured on Walmart Marketplace, further broadening access to its collection of affordable luxury watches.
EQUES Timepieces was established with a vision to merge enduring craftsmanship and accessibility. Each watch is crafted using premium materials such as stainless steel, brass and leather, delivering durability, sophistication and value designed to last for decades. The brand’s portfolio emphasizes versatile styling that transitions seamlessly from casual wear to formal occasions.
“EQUES Timepieces was created to combine timeless design with a meaningful mission,” said Gagnon, founder and chief executive officer. “Our partnership with Walmart Marketplace allows us to bring that vision to a wider audience, making quality timepieces available to customers everywhere. Our goal has always been more than creating watches — it’s about building a legacy of purpose.”
As a cancer survivor, Gagnon has embedded philanthropy into the company’s foundation. A portion of EQUES Timepieces’ profits supports organizations including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, funding lifesaving research and providing resources to families facing difficult health challenges. His personal journey has inspired EQUES to stand not only for precision and design but also for resilience and giving back.
Beyond watches, EQUES has expanded its offerings to include limited-edition sunglasses, reinforcing the brand’s focus on accessible luxury and versatile lifestyle products. With the addition of Walmart Marketplace distribution, EQUES continues to strengthen its presence in the independent watch space and position itself for broader recognition in the retail market.
EQUES Timepieces represents more than a product line. For Gagnon, it symbolizes a commitment to resilience, legacy and community impact. By balancing tradition with innovation and business with philanthropy, EQUES is carving a unique space in the watch industry while staying true to its core mission.
