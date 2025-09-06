EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy

Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back.