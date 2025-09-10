Lyfe RX Launches New Brand Identity, Bringing Science-Backed Wellness Solutions to Consumers Nationwide

Lyfe RX, formerly Live Well RX, announces its official rebrand and launch, introducing a fresh identity and expanded wellness offerings. With personalized weight management, peptide therapies, doctor-curated supplements, and high-protein meal prep, Lyfe RX delivers comprehensive, science-backed solutions to help customers achieve their health, longevity, and wellness goals.