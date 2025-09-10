Lyfe RX Launches New Brand Identity, Bringing Science-Backed Wellness Solutions to Consumers Nationwide
Lyfe RX, formerly Live Well RX, announces its official rebrand and launch, introducing a fresh identity and expanded wellness offerings. With personalized weight management, peptide therapies, doctor-curated supplements, and high-protein meal prep, Lyfe RX delivers comprehensive, science-backed solutions to help customers achieve their health, longevity, and wellness goals.
Austin, TX, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lyfe RX, formerly known as Live Well RX, today announced the launch of its new brand identity and expanded suite of wellness solutions, redefining the modern approach to living a vibrant, healthy life.
The rebrand reflects Lyfe RX’s mission to help individuals by combining science-backed innovations with personalized care to support weight management, hormonal balance, longevity, and overall well-being.
“Our vision for Lyfe RX goes far beyond weight loss,” said Richie Jaynes, Founder and CEO of Lyfe RX. “We’ve created a platform where cutting-edge science meets everyday wellness, giving our clients the tools and confidence to take control of their health and thrive at every stage of life.”
A New Era of Personalized Wellness
With the launch of its new identity, Lyfe RX is introducing a comprehensive lineup of products and services designed to empower consumers:
GLP-1 Weight Management Solutions — advanced therapies for safe, effective weight loss
Peptide Therapies — support for energy, recovery, mental clarity, and longevity
Doctor-Curated Supplements — personalized vitamin and nutrient packs for optimized health
High-Protein Meal Prep — chef-crafted meals designed to make healthy eating simple and sustainable
This expanded portfolio makes Lyfe RX a complete destination for individuals seeking whole-body wellness supported by expert guidance and science-driven results.
A Seamless Experience for Every Lifestyle
At www.thelyferx.com, customers can now explore a streamlined shopping experience, making it easier than ever to find products tailored to their unique health and wellness goals.
“This isn’t just a rebrand; it’s a transformation,” added Jaynes. “Lyfe RX represents empowerment, innovation, and a holistic approach to living your best life.”
About Lyfe RX
Lyfe RX is a leading provider of science-based wellness solutions designed to help customers take control of their health, vitality, and longevity. Formerly known as Live Well RX, Lyfe RX offers a curated selection of weight management programs, peptide therapies, supplements, and meal prep plans — all backed by medical expertise and built to deliver real results.
Press Contact:
Lyfe RX Media Relations
Email: deanna@thelyferx.com
Website: https://thelyferx.com
