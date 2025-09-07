Colossal Productions Launches, Transforming Event Experiences in East Tennessee
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision.
Knoxville, TN, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- East Tennessee has a bold new name in event entertainment. Colossal Productions LLC offers a unique blend of event planning and immersive experiences powered by massive LED video walls, premium audio systems, and full-service customization.
Specializing in sports watch parties, corporate events, municipal gatherings, weddings, and private celebrations, Colossal Productions is carving out a niche in the region by combining professional planning with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology.
“We want to give our clients more than just an event—we want to give them an experience they’ll never forget,” said co-founder Dan Benedict, University of Tennessee alumnus and lifelong sports enthusiast.
A Complete Event Solution
Colossal Productions provides delivery, setup, and full technical support for its large-screen LED systems and premium PA setups. Each system includes a dedicated power supply, Starlink internet, and streaming access, ensuring unmatched experiences in East Tennessee.
Clients can choose from core packages or enhance their event with customizable add-ons such as:
Tents, tables, chairs, décor, and lighting
Outdoor heating and cooling solutions
Half-time performances, raffles, and auctions
Catering and ABC-certified bartending services
“We don’t just set up equipment—we create an environment where people can connect and celebrate,” added co-founder Jon Kluever.
Vision and Growth
Colossal Productions’ mission is to deliver seamless planning and unforgettable entertainment through superior audiovisual setups, creative design, and exceptional service. Its vision is to become the leading event company in East Tennessee, recognized for curating memorable, community-driven experiences and building strong partnerships with municipalities, universities, local venues, and corporate clients.
Inspired by Sports, Community, and Innovation
The idea for Colossal Productions began with two UT alumni, Benedict and Kluever, both avid Vols fans, who envisioned bringing people together to celebrate sports and community in new, unforgettable ways. That vision expanded when Adrienne Place, a Middle Tennessee State University College of Media and Entertainment graduate, joined the team. With her expertise in media, technology, and social engagement, Colossal Productions has grown beyond backyard watch parties to include large-scale corporate gatherings, weddings, festivals, and municipal events.
“Today’s audiences expect more than just screens and speakers — they want a fully immersive experience,” said Adrienne Place, co-founder of Colossal Productions. “By integrating cutting-edge technology with thoughtful event design, we’re creating seamless, engaging environments where people can connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories.”
Official Debut with Rivalry Thursday
Colossal Productions officially debuted on August 28, 2025, in partnership with Pack Man Sports Production. This season, the company’s LED Video Wall is featured at Rivalry Thursday, bringing the live stream onto the field during each Thursday night high school football game and during the Rivalry Playoffs in November.
Rivalry Thursday and Friday showcase East Tennessee regional and non-regional high school football matchups live on YouTube, WBIR-TV Plus, Fox-43’s The KNOX, and additional regional broadcast outlets, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST throughout the Fall 2025 season.
About Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision.
Learn more at: www.colossalproductions.com
Specializing in sports watch parties, corporate events, municipal gatherings, weddings, and private celebrations, Colossal Productions is carving out a niche in the region by combining professional planning with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology.
“We want to give our clients more than just an event—we want to give them an experience they’ll never forget,” said co-founder Dan Benedict, University of Tennessee alumnus and lifelong sports enthusiast.
A Complete Event Solution
Colossal Productions provides delivery, setup, and full technical support for its large-screen LED systems and premium PA setups. Each system includes a dedicated power supply, Starlink internet, and streaming access, ensuring unmatched experiences in East Tennessee.
Clients can choose from core packages or enhance their event with customizable add-ons such as:
Tents, tables, chairs, décor, and lighting
Outdoor heating and cooling solutions
Half-time performances, raffles, and auctions
Catering and ABC-certified bartending services
“We don’t just set up equipment—we create an environment where people can connect and celebrate,” added co-founder Jon Kluever.
Vision and Growth
Colossal Productions’ mission is to deliver seamless planning and unforgettable entertainment through superior audiovisual setups, creative design, and exceptional service. Its vision is to become the leading event company in East Tennessee, recognized for curating memorable, community-driven experiences and building strong partnerships with municipalities, universities, local venues, and corporate clients.
Inspired by Sports, Community, and Innovation
The idea for Colossal Productions began with two UT alumni, Benedict and Kluever, both avid Vols fans, who envisioned bringing people together to celebrate sports and community in new, unforgettable ways. That vision expanded when Adrienne Place, a Middle Tennessee State University College of Media and Entertainment graduate, joined the team. With her expertise in media, technology, and social engagement, Colossal Productions has grown beyond backyard watch parties to include large-scale corporate gatherings, weddings, festivals, and municipal events.
“Today’s audiences expect more than just screens and speakers — they want a fully immersive experience,” said Adrienne Place, co-founder of Colossal Productions. “By integrating cutting-edge technology with thoughtful event design, we’re creating seamless, engaging environments where people can connect, celebrate, and make lasting memories.”
Official Debut with Rivalry Thursday
Colossal Productions officially debuted on August 28, 2025, in partnership with Pack Man Sports Production. This season, the company’s LED Video Wall is featured at Rivalry Thursday, bringing the live stream onto the field during each Thursday night high school football game and during the Rivalry Playoffs in November.
Rivalry Thursday and Friday showcase East Tennessee regional and non-regional high school football matchups live on YouTube, WBIR-TV Plus, Fox-43’s The KNOX, and additional regional broadcast outlets, with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST throughout the Fall 2025 season.
About Colossal Productions LLC
Colossal Productions LLC is an East Tennessee-based entertainment company specializing in immersive sports watch parties, corporate functions, municipal events, weddings, and social celebrations. With massive LED video walls, premium PA systems, Starlink-powered streaming, and full-service planning, Colossal Productions delivers seamless, stress-free experiences tailored to each client’s vision.
Learn more at: www.colossalproductions.com
Contact
Colossal Productions LLCContact
Adrienne Place
1-865-236-1850
www.colossalproductions.com
Adrienne Place
1-865-236-1850
www.colossalproductions.com
Multimedia
Colossal Productions Kick Off Event
On July 26, 2025, Colossal Productions proudly debuted its first LED screen at a private event overlooking the stunning waters of Norris Lake in Andersonville, Tennessee. Surrounded by friends and family, this milestone launch marked the beginning of a new era of unforgettable event experiences.
Categories