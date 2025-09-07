Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture

Al-Karkari Institute highlights the 2025 Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order in Morocco, where thousands from 30+ countries gathered in devotion and harmony. Coming months after the Institute’s peace-focused conference at Sorbonne University on “AI and Peace,” the event showcased the muraqqa patchwork cloak as a living symbol of unity, reflecting Sufism’s power to inspire love, peace, and cross-cultural understanding.