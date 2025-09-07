Al-Karkari Institute Showcases Karkariya Mawlid: Thousands Unite in Dance, Devotion, and Culture
Al-Karkari Institute highlights the 2025 Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order in Morocco, where thousands from 30+ countries gathered in devotion and harmony. Coming months after the Institute’s peace-focused conference at Sorbonne University on “AI and Peace,” the event showcased the muraqqa patchwork cloak as a living symbol of unity, reflecting Sufism’s power to inspire love, peace, and cross-cultural understanding.
Oakland, CA, September 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On September 4, 2025, thousands of seekers from over 30 countries converged in Al Aaroui, Morocco, for the Mawlid celebration of the Karkariya Sufi order. The Al-Karkari Institute highlights this global gathering as a living demonstration of its mission to foster peace and unity through Sufi culture and education.
The event followed the Institute’s participation earlier this year in a high-profile conference at Sorbonne University in Paris on the theme “AI and Peace: What Future Do We Want?” where Shaykh Mohamed Faouzi al-Karkari joined global experts in exploring how both technology and spirituality can serve humanity’s deepest need: peace.
In Morocco, that vision was embodied not in lecture halls but in living color. At the heart of the Mawlid was the Hadra, a sacred dance of remembrance where disciples chanted in unison and swayed in rhythmic devotion. Thousands wearing the muraqqa, the Karkariya’s distinctive patchwork cloak stitched from many fabrics, transformed the night into a vibrant mosaic. Each cloak symbolized humility and unity, a reminder that diverse peoples can be joined as one fabric through love of God and humanity.
As chants rose in intensity, Shaykh Mohamed Faouzi al-Karkari stepped into the circle, guiding movements that blended prayer, poetry, and art. For participants, the Hadra was more than performance; it was a communal act of peace, a visible metaphor for harmony across nations.
The Mawlid also served as a cultural crossroads. Moroccans, Senegalese, French, Brazilians, Indonesians, and Americans stood shoulder to shoulder, sharing food, poetry, and prayer under a vast tent that became a home of love and fellowship for the night.
For the Al-Karkari Institute, the link between the Sorbonne conference and the Mawlid gathering is clear. Whether through dialogue on artificial intelligence or through the living rituals of Sufism, the Institute seeks to demonstrate that peace is not an abstract concept but a practice, cultivated in community and sustained by love. These gatherings show that societies can move beyond division by building bonds of harmony that transcend culture, language, and background.
