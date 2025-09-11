Verto Education Announces Partnership with Indiana Tech
Verto Education has partnered with Indiana Tech to create a new Direct Transfer pathway. Students who start college abroad with Verto can now seamlessly continue their studies at Indiana Tech, a university known for career-ready programs, hands-on learning, and strong academic support. The collaboration advances both institutions’ mission to expand access, foster global perspectives, and ensure student success.
Fort Wayne, IN, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, a leading innovator in global first-year education, announced a new Direct Transfer partnership with Indiana Tech, a private institution recognized for its forward-thinking programs and strong focus on real-world, career-ready learning. This partnership creates a seamless transfer pathway for students who begin their college journey abroad with Verto and continue their studies at Indiana Tech, reinforcing a shared mission to make higher education more accessible, affordable, and globally minded.
Both Verto Education and Indiana Tech are committed to empowering students through high-impact educational experiences. Indiana Tech is recognized for its strong emphasis on career readiness, hands-on learning, and personalized academic support—qualities that closely align with Verto’s approach to experiential education and global immersion.
“Verto’s unique, experiential education model aligns seamlessly with our mission of preparing students for active participation, career advancement, and leadership in the global 21st-century society,” said Dr. Steve Herendeen, Senior Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management at Indiana Tech. “This is a natural partnership for Indiana Tech.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome Indiana Tech as a Direct Transfer partner,” said Michael Kabbaz, Senior Vice President, University Partnerships & Strategy at Verto Education. “Their commitment to student-centered, career-ready education is deeply aligned with Verto’s mission to expand access to transformative global learning experiences. Together, we’re creating more intentional and supportive pathways for student success.”
Through Verto's Direct Transfer Admission Pathway, students earn college credit while studying abroad at Verto’s international locations, with guaranteed admission to Verto’s Direct Transfer partner colleges upon successful completion. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
This new collaboration underscores both Verto Education’s and Indiana Tech’s shared commitment to fostering global perspectives, reducing barriers to higher education, and ensuring long-term student success.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Indiana Tech, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/indiana-tech. To learn more about Indiana Tech, visit indianatech.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Indiana Tech
Established in 1930 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as an engineering college, today’s Indiana Tech is a comprehensive university that educates students beyond its main campus with regional learning centers throughout Indiana, and online programs that serve students worldwide.
This private, not-for-profit university specializes in career-oriented degree and certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines that include business, engineering, computer sciences, criminal justice, cybersecurity, marketing, health sciences, communication and helping professions. We prepare students for active participation, career advancement, and leadership in the global 21st-century society, and motivate them toward lives of significance and worth.
Both Verto Education and Indiana Tech are committed to empowering students through high-impact educational experiences. Indiana Tech is recognized for its strong emphasis on career readiness, hands-on learning, and personalized academic support—qualities that closely align with Verto’s approach to experiential education and global immersion.
“Verto’s unique, experiential education model aligns seamlessly with our mission of preparing students for active participation, career advancement, and leadership in the global 21st-century society,” said Dr. Steve Herendeen, Senior Vice President for Strategic Enrollment Management at Indiana Tech. “This is a natural partnership for Indiana Tech.”
“We’re thrilled to welcome Indiana Tech as a Direct Transfer partner,” said Michael Kabbaz, Senior Vice President, University Partnerships & Strategy at Verto Education. “Their commitment to student-centered, career-ready education is deeply aligned with Verto’s mission to expand access to transformative global learning experiences. Together, we’re creating more intentional and supportive pathways for student success.”
Through Verto's Direct Transfer Admission Pathway, students earn college credit while studying abroad at Verto’s international locations, with guaranteed admission to Verto’s Direct Transfer partner colleges upon successful completion. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
This new collaboration underscores both Verto Education’s and Indiana Tech’s shared commitment to fostering global perspectives, reducing barriers to higher education, and ensuring long-term student success.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Indiana Tech, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/indiana-tech. To learn more about Indiana Tech, visit indianatech.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Indiana Tech
Established in 1930 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as an engineering college, today’s Indiana Tech is a comprehensive university that educates students beyond its main campus with regional learning centers throughout Indiana, and online programs that serve students worldwide.
This private, not-for-profit university specializes in career-oriented degree and certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines that include business, engineering, computer sciences, criminal justice, cybersecurity, marketing, health sciences, communication and helping professions. We prepare students for active participation, career advancement, and leadership in the global 21st-century society, and motivate them toward lives of significance and worth.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Categories