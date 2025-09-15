EMR-Bear Announces New EHR Module to Enhance Opioid Treatment Workflows and Compliance
Fully DEA-compliant OTP module from EMR-Bear integrates EHR with methadone dispensing, streamlining compliance, reporting, and patient care delivery.
Santa Fe, NM, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EMR-Bear, a provider of Electronic Health Record (EHR) software, today announced the launch of its new Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) module, a DEA-compliant software solution that connects EHR data with methadone dispensing platforms. The module is designed to provide behavioral health and SUD providers with a single system that links patient records, orders, and dispensing data in real time to support accuracy, security, and compliance. The compliance framework for the system was developed in collaboration with TITAN Group, a regulatory consulting firm specializing in controlled substances. The module is structured to align with DEA requirements while streamlining workflows and reducing the burden of managing multiple systems.
The new EMR-Bear OTP module offers an integrated workflow that brings together daily tasks. From scheduling appointments and managing medicine dispensing, to billing and revenue management, the platform is designed to reduce administrative burden. It also includes a library of report templates to help clinics monitor key compliance metrics, as well as clinical outcomes and productivity measures.
Key features include:
- Configurable Workflows: Adapt intake processes, customize clinical form templates, and manage user access privileges through point-and-click views.
- Comprehensive Medication Management: Track, manage, and document the dispensing of opioid treatment medications for both in-clinic administration and take-home doses. This supports accurate dispensing records and inventory management while meeting DEA compliance requirements.
- Intuitive Documentation: Use customizable drop-down menus for diagnoses, goals, and objectives, allowing for tailored patient care plans and documentation.
- Reporting & Outcomes Functionality: Generate data and audit-ready reports on patient progress, medication dispensing, and compliance with federal and state regulations, including requirements for SAMHSA and DEA inspections.
The platform is built to support a variety of treatment programs, making it a flexible and scalable option for providers of different sizes.
"Treating Opioid addiction requires not only a great amount of compassion, but also tremendous attention to security and compliance. Providers need technology partners they can trust to deliver a reliable system that will support best clinical, administrative, and regulatory practices." said Jay Galvan Heneghan, CEO of EMR-Bear. "We are incredibly excited to bring this end-to-end solution to the market. Our commitment to our clients is to provide a complete solution from day one. This is a significant step forward in our mission to empower providers with the best tools to serve their communities with complete confidence in our partnership."
EMR-Bear engaged Titan Group, a company comprising former DEA Special Agents and Diversion Investigators, to leverage their expertise in DEA regulations and compliance best practices. Their role was to evaluate and provide input to ensure the EMR-Bear module is both user-friendly and designed to address the demands of the opioid treatment industry. Jack Teitelman, a retired DEA Supervisory Agent and CEO and Founder of TITAN Group, brought over 36 years of experience to lead this initiative, contributing his background in regulatory compliance and criminal investigations.
“Our goal at Titan Group is to help healthcare providers navigate the complex world of controlled substances regulation,” said Jack Teitelman. “Our expertise has been pivotal in ensuring EMR-Bear’s platform embeds the needed, critical compliance intelligence, simplifying adherence and freeing up your staff to focus on delivering life-saving care.”
The EMR-Bear Opioid Treatment Program module is available now. For more information, please visit www.emrbear.com.
About EMR-Bear
EMR-Bear provides an all-in-one Electronic Health Record (EHR), Practice Management, Substance Use, and Non-Medical Transportation software solution designed to help healthcare providers manage daily operations, maintain compliance, and deliver patient care.
About Titan Group
Titan Group is a regulatory consulting firm led by former DEA special agents and investigators. They specialize in helping healthcare organizations achieve and maintain compliance with controlled substances regulations.
For more information, contact:
Jay Heneghan
EMR-Bear
info@emrbear.com
(877) 875-BEAR (2327)
www.emrbear.com
About EMR-Bear
EMR-Bear provides an all-in-one Electronic Health Record (EHR), Practice Management, Substance Use, and Non-Medical Transportation software solution designed to help healthcare providers manage daily operations, maintain compliance, and deliver patient care.
About Titan Group
Titan Group is a regulatory consulting firm led by former DEA special agents and investigators. They specialize in helping healthcare organizations achieve and maintain compliance with controlled substances regulations.
