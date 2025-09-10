Doris O. Iheagwam Chosen as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Brooklyn, NY, September 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Doris O. Iheagwam of Brooklyn, New York has been chosen as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of social services. Iheagwam will be recognized with a full-page article in the Fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, alongside other accomplished women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective industries.
About Doris O. Iheagwam
Doris O. Iheagwam is a dedicated licensed Case Manager at Homes for the Homeless. Doris O. Iheagwam also worked as a social worker providing essential services to asylum seekers through her work with Platinum Community Care. She connects individuals and families with the resources they need to navigate their new circumstances and build stable lives. Iheagwam's commitment to this critical work stems from her passion for supporting vulnerable populations and advocating for their rights.
Iheagwam’ interest in social work was sparked when she took an Introduction to Social Work course at Brooklyn College. She interned at places such as the Educational Alliance, Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, and Stanley S. Isaacs Beacon Center’s Take Action program. Iheagwam’s first social work job was from working with the American Red Cross as a family activities worker. She has worked as a social worker and school-based liaison with the NYC Board of Education in public schools where she carried a caseload of 141 students in temporary housing. She has worked in preventive services, foster care, and with those who are disabled.
Well-recognized for her achievements and commitment to her field, Iheagwam has received honors from Who’s Who in America, Strathmore’s Who’s Who, Madison’s Who’s Who, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Office of Students in Temporary Housing. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., she has been selected as a VIP for both fall and winter 2024.
A graduate of CUNY Brooklyn College, Iheagwam holds a B.A. in Sociology. She also earned an M.S.W from New York University. She has taken courses in social work at Fordham University such as Human Behavior and the Social Environment, Social Policy, and Practice. She has taken a course in Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavior Therapy at the University of South Carolina. She has also taken an Introduction to Human Service course at Robertson College. She has co-led parenting workshops and has given a presentation on suicide prevention to teaching staff in public school.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R.is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination - P.O.W.E.R. to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
About Doris O. Iheagwam
Doris O. Iheagwam is a dedicated licensed Case Manager at Homes for the Homeless. Doris O. Iheagwam also worked as a social worker providing essential services to asylum seekers through her work with Platinum Community Care. She connects individuals and families with the resources they need to navigate their new circumstances and build stable lives. Iheagwam's commitment to this critical work stems from her passion for supporting vulnerable populations and advocating for their rights.
Iheagwam’ interest in social work was sparked when she took an Introduction to Social Work course at Brooklyn College. She interned at places such as the Educational Alliance, Jewish Board of Family and Children Services, Brooklyn Kindergarten Society, and Stanley S. Isaacs Beacon Center’s Take Action program. Iheagwam’s first social work job was from working with the American Red Cross as a family activities worker. She has worked as a social worker and school-based liaison with the NYC Board of Education in public schools where she carried a caseload of 141 students in temporary housing. She has worked in preventive services, foster care, and with those who are disabled.
Well-recognized for her achievements and commitment to her field, Iheagwam has received honors from Who’s Who in America, Strathmore’s Who’s Who, Madison’s Who’s Who, and a Certificate of Appreciation from the Office of Students in Temporary Housing. As an esteemed member of P.O.W.E.R., she has been selected as a VIP for both fall and winter 2024.
A graduate of CUNY Brooklyn College, Iheagwam holds a B.A. in Sociology. She also earned an M.S.W from New York University. She has taken courses in social work at Fordham University such as Human Behavior and the Social Environment, Social Policy, and Practice. She has taken a course in Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavior Therapy at the University of South Carolina. She has also taken an Introduction to Human Service course at Robertson College. She has co-led parenting workshops and has given a presentation on suicide prevention to teaching staff in public school.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R.is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women from various walks of life and career stages. For nearly a decade, the organization has provided a platform for women to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Through its website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events, P.O.W.E.R. showcases members’ achievements and offers opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit Nomination - P.O.W.E.R. to access the nomination form for consideration. For further information visit www.powerwoe.com.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories