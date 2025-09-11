Housing Authority of the County of Chester Hosts Property Redevelopment Event to Engage Residents and Community Leaders
The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC), led by CEO Paul Diggs, hosted a property redevelopment event on Aug. 12 with CVR Associates, engaging 100+ residents and officials across four sites. The meetings shared project updates, timelines, and Q&A. HACC seeks landlord partners for 6-month leases during renovations to support displaced residents.
West Chester, PA, September 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Tuesday, August 12, the Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC), led by CEO Paul Diggs, held a series of on-site meetings to inform residents, local officials, and community stakeholders about the stages of HACC’s ongoing property redevelopment process.
Partnering with Kris Warren, Senior Vice President of CVR Associates, Paul Diggs and the HACC team engaged directly with residents in a full day of meetings held across multiple Chester County communities. Sessions were hosted at:
· Oxford Terrace Community Center - 10:00 AM
· Kings Terrace Community Center - 1:00 PM
· Church Street Towers Community Center - 3:30 PM
· Church, Maple, & Spruce (The Melton Center) - 5:00 PM
More than 100 residents and stakeholders attended the sessions, which included presentations on current redevelopment progress, anticipated timelines, and an open Q&A discussion to address resident concerns.
“While many properties are in need of redevelopment and HUD is experiencing years of backlog, HACC is taking a proactive approach to ensure our programs, facilities, and services continue to meet the needs of Chester County families now and in the future,” said Paul Diggs, CEO of HACC.
The redevelopment process may temporarily displace some residents to alternative housing. To help support this transition, HACC is seeking landlords interested in providing six-month leases during construction. In addition, HACC welcomes ongoing partnerships with landlords who have properties available throughout Chester County.
“Our focus is to keep residents informed, engaged, and supported every step of the way,” added Diggs. “By working together with community partners and landlords, we can make this transition smooth while building a stronger housing future for Chester County.”
For more information, or to learn about partnership opportunities for landlords, please contact:
Housing Authority of the County of Chester: (610) 436-9200
Website: www.haccnet.org
About HACC
The Housing Authority of the County of Chester (HACC) provides safe, affordable housing and support programs that empower families, seniors, and individuals throughout Chester County. Through innovative partnerships and proactive leadership, HACC is committed to building stronger communities and brighter futures.
About CVR Associates
CVR Associates, Inc. is a national management consulting and government services firm with extensive expertise in housing, redevelopment, and community revitalization. CVR partners with housing authorities and municipalities across the country to deliver innovative solutions that strengthen affordable housing and empower communities.
Phoenix Rise PRContact
Steve Cox - President
484-410-6481
www.PhoenixRisePR.com
