Housing Authority of the County of Chester Hosts Property Redevelopment Event to Engage Residents and Community Leaders

The Housing Authority of Chester County (HACC), led by CEO Paul Diggs, hosted a property redevelopment event on Aug. 12 with CVR Associates, engaging 100+ residents and officials across four sites. The meetings shared project updates, timelines, and Q&A. HACC seeks landlord partners for 6-month leases during renovations to support displaced residents.