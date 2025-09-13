Kopp Foundation for Diabetes to Host “By Youth, For Youth, With T1D” Fundraising Night, October 8 at Blue Bell Country Club
The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes will host its Fundraising Gala on October 8, 2025, from 5:30–9:00 PM at Belle of Blue Bell in Philadelphia. Guests will enjoy dinner, inspiring remarks, raffle prizes, and community connections to support KFD’s mission of advancing youth leadership, diabetes awareness, and access to care.
Philadelphia, PA, September 13, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Kopp Foundation for Diabetes (KFD), a youth-led nonprofit dedicated to advancing awareness, innovation, and support for families affected by Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), will host “By Youth, For Youth, With T1D” on Wednesday, October 8, from 5:30–9:00 PM at Blue Bell Country Club.
This event is designed and led entirely by young people passionate about addressing the challenges of T1D. It will highlight how youth leadership is driving advocacy, research, and action to build a healthier future.
The evening will bring together community members, healthcare leaders, students, and advocates for a night of impact, inspiration, and support. Guests will enjoy:
-Dinner and networking opportunities
-Inspiring remarks from youth leaders and board members
-Raffle prizes and special gifts for attendees
-Opportunities to support KFD through sponsorships and donations
Individual tickets are $25. Table Sponsorships are available at $1,000 and Event Sponsorships at $500. All proceeds will directly support KFD’s programs, including youth leadership training, diabetes screenings, innovation projects, and access-to-care initiatives.
“As a young person living with diabetes, I know firsthand the challenges families face every day,” said Maximilian Kopp, Founder and Executive Director of the Kopp Foundation for Diabetes. “This gala is more than a fundraiser — it’s about building a community of youth leaders and supporters who believe in a future where innovation and compassion change lives.”
Founded by Maximilian Kopp and supported by a board of scientists, educators, and policy leaders, the Kopp Foundation for Diabetes is building a national movement of youth leaders and advocates. With campus chapters forming across the country — including UCLA, UCSD, Pitt, Temple, and UMass Amherst — KFD is amplifying the voices of young people in the diabetes space.
Event Details:
Location: Belle of Blue Bell, 1800 Tournament Drive, Blue Bell, PA
Time: October 8, 2025 | 5:30 PM – 9:00 PM
Tickets: $25 | Sponsorships Available
For more information and to register, visit www.koppfoundation.org, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/by-youth-for-youth-a-fundraising-night-presented-by-kopp-foundation-tickets-1677690109279?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl
Contact
Max Kopp
6106077969
koppfoundation.org
