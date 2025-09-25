Hospitality in Action: Candlewood Suites Columbia Volunteers with The Well Outreach to Feed Thousands
Candlewood Suites Columbia Donates Time and Labor to The Well Outreach as Part of IHG’s “Giving for Good” Program
Columbia, TN, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Candlewood Suites Columbia proudly joined IHG Hotels & Resorts’ annual Giving for Good month by volunteering time and labor to support The Well Outreach. This initiative highlights Candlewood Suites’ commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.
The Well Outreach exists to “be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving those in need through supporting spiritual, emotional, and physical growth.” Through its programs, The Well provides families and individuals with more than meals—they deliver hope, dignity, and kinship to those in need.
In 2024, The Well Outreach made a powerful community impact by:
- Providing 300,000 meals through mobile food pantries to families in need.
- Delivering over 280,000 weekend meals to at-risk students through the Student Jetpack Meal Program.
The Candlewood Suites Columbia team partnered with The Well to assist in pantry organization, distribution efforts, and labor support—furthering the mission to feed the hungry and uplift the community.
“At Candlewood Suites, we believe that hospitality extends beyond our hotel walls,” said Christa Cole, General Manager at Candlewood Suites Columbia. “Supporting The Well Outreach gives us an opportunity to live out our values, serve our neighbors, and strengthen the community we’re proud to call home.”
Candlewood Suites Columbia invites the local community and partners to join in supporting The Well Outreach’s mission. Together, we can continue to build hope, dignity, and kinship for those most in need.
About Candlewood Suites Columbia
Candlewood Suites Columbia is part of the IHG Hotels & Resorts family, offering guests “The Suite Life” with spacious suites, fully equipped kitchens, and thoughtful amenities designed for comfort and convenience.
www.ihg.com/candlewood/hotels/us/en/columbia/bnacb/hoteldetail
About The Well Outreach
The Well Outreach provides food assistance to families in need in the Spring Hill, Thompson’s Station, and surrounding areas. Through mobile food pantries, the Student Jetpack Meal Program, and community partnerships, The Well supports the spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being of thousands each year.
Learn more about The Well Outreach: https://thewelloutreach.org/
Contact
Candlewood SuitesContact
Christa Cole, General Manager
931-398-1045
www.ihg.com/candlewood/hotels/us/en/columbia/bnacb/hoteldetail
Candlewood Suites in Columbia, TN
Candlewood Suites Columbia is an extended stay hotel offering spacious suites with full kitchens, complimentary Wi-Fi, a 24-hour fitness center, free laundry, and a convenient market—perfect for business travelers, long-term stays, and families, with pet-friendly rooms and corporate discounts.
