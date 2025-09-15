China Link ESL Now Recruiting English Teachers for February 2026 Intake in China’s Public Schools
China Link ESL, a trusted recruiter since 2008, is now hiring teachers for the February 2026 intake. Opportunities are available across public and international public schools in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. Teachers receive full visa and relocation support, competitive salaries, paid holidays, and no placement fees.
New York, NY, September 15, 2025 --(PR.com)-- China Link ESL, founded in 2008, connects English-speaking teachers with K–12 public and international public schools across China. The agency provides complete visa processing, relocation support, and cultural orientation — always free for applicants.
China Link ESL is now recruiting for the February 2026 intake, welcoming both new graduates and experienced educators to teach in major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Suzhou, Nanjing, and Hefei.
Key Benefits for Teachers
Competitive salaries: $2,500 – $5,500 USD per month (based on qualifications and experience)
Relocation package: pre-paid flight options and monthly housing allowance
Generous time off: up to three months of paid holidays (summer, winter, and national holidays)
Full visa support: Z-visa paperwork, document notarization, and step-by-step arrival assistance
Cultural integration: free Mandarin lessons and orientation to life in China
Community support: access to an active alumni network for peer guidance and career development
“We started China Link ESL to make teaching in China simple, transparent, and rewarding,” said Brian Acton, Co-Founder. “Seventeen years later, we’re proud to continue helping educators build meaningful careers while experiencing China’s culture.”
About China Link ESL
Founded in 2008, China Link ESL is a TEFL recruitment agency that connects English-speaking graduates and certified teachers with K–12 public and international public schools across China. The company provides full support including visa processing, relocation assistance, and cultural orientation - always free to teachers.
For more information about the February 2026 intake or to apply, visit www.chinalinkesl.com.
Media Contact
Brian Acton
Co-Founder, China Link ESL
Contact
